talkSPORT Monday horseracing tips: Daily picks from Yarmouth and Musselburgh

Monday’s horse racing tips include selections from Yarmouth and Musselburgh.

talkSPORT has run through the race maps and form so you don’t have to, with betting tips for all races from the UK and Ireland.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 12: Neil Farley rides Justanotherbottle wins The totepoolliveinfo.com For race results visit Handicap Stakes at Nottingham Racecourse on April 12, 2017 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Yarmouth racing tips

3.30: Jalea Moon 12/1

Trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam and under David Egan, this three-year-old looks well-weighted ahead of her rivals.

On 12/1, in particular, there’s a chance of a return run with another attempt over course and distance, where she took a decent third-place finish in a Class 4 event in September.

He walked away a big winner under Hollie Doyle in July by over three lengths and is just 5lbs higher for that win three runs ago.

Has to do with some top runners though, so will have to get back to that form.

Musselburgh racing tips

2.40: Star of St. James 16/1

It looks like he could be too expensive in this area – he has moved up the ranks but he did the same at Ayr in September and finished fourth from 14 over 1m and followed that good run with a second place over 7f.

Now running with only 8-9 and back the same distance that seemed to bring even more improvement and consistency, it could be time for the winning combination to come through.

After 15 runs on the flat without a win, he finally started to win three starts ago, after reappearing with good results at Redcar in July.

It shows that his form reads 2142 and seems able to at least put this sign at a high price, now things seem to click.

3.10: Just another bottle of 9/2

Top weight drops in class for this 5f sprint in the Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes in Musselburgh.

Has done well several times on good to soft ground and also won 102 at Ripon in June so remains capable under 5lb claimer Oisin McSweeney.

The two finished second together at Ripon in September and will hopefully get a better result today after a mixed season.

Crucially, he placed just behind Zarzyni here in April and a return to this circuit could be more exciting.

