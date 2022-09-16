Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Talks are underway to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, the Australian Prime Minister has confirmed.

Anthony Albanese said William and Kate have a royal visit on the agenda – and it is hoped they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.

Discussions about when the new king will make his first official visit to Australia as head of state have not yet started. Mr Albanese told ITV: ‘There have been some preliminary talks about the now Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Australia.

“And of course the Royal Family have always been welcome visitors here in Australia and they would be again.”

Anthony Albanese said William and Kate are expecting a royal visit. Pictured: The royal couple on a previous visit to Australia in 2014

According to Anthony Albanese, there have been ‘preliminaries’ about William and Kate’s visit to Australia. Pictured: William and Kate in Australia in 2014

The last time William and Kate visited Australia was in 2014. They took nine-month-old Prince George with them, whose popularity was so great that he was dubbed the ‘Republican slayer’.

When asked if that status made him “nervous” about passing the invitation on to the couple’s children, Mr Albanese said the young royals were more than welcome. “I think I hope that when they come to visit, they bring their children,” he added.

Albanian, who will meet the king this weekend for Monday’s funeral, does not rule out a referendum on the republic if he is re-elected. But he said it was “inappropriate” to discuss it at the Queen’s memorial.

The Prince and Princess had planned to visit Australia in the wake of the devastating bushfires in January 2020 but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

It is hoped that the royal couple will take their children Charlotte, George and Louis with them on the trip to Australia. Pictured: The family in June during Trooping the Color