Talk TV anchor Kate McCann reveals what happened when she fainted during Tory leadership debate

TalkTV host Kate McCann has revealed what happened when she passed out during a Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The confrontation between the Foreign Secretary and the ex-chancellor earlier this week was taken off the air after about 30 minutes, then canceled on the advice of medical experts present at the studio in Ealing, west London.

The dramatic moment came when Mrs. Truss was answering a question, when a loud noise caused the clearly concerned, hopeful leadership to shock her face.

To write for The Sunday TimesMcCann told how when she collapsed she fell against the lectern and banged her head on the glass in front of the floor.

She said, “Colleagues who heard the thump but couldn’t see what was happening thought a light had fallen from the ceiling and hit me; others wondered if protesters had barged in.

“As I got around and my brain finally rebooted itself, the studio filled with concerned faces. I remember asking how long we’d been off the air and knowing the answer I got was a kindness, not the truth.”

Mrs. McCann said she wanted to get up again, but was told it wasn’t a good idea.

She added: “I passed out before, years ago. This was certainly much more public. And yes, I had eaten.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak with TalkTV Host Political Editor Kate McCann ahead of Tuesday night leadership debate

McCann said she feels “a little embarrassed” and “a little bruised” on her return to the studio the next day

A loud noise left an obviously concerned Liz Truss holding her face in shock before it was revealed that McCann had passed out

Another wise friend who hosts major TV shows admitted that they sometimes feel faint in the air too, so keep jelly babies around just in case. Someone made a pot of it on Tuesday night, an industry secret I wish I’d known sooner.’

The broadcast was quickly cut short and viewers were shown the message: ‘We are sorry for the disruption to this program. We are working hard to resolve the issue and will soon return to normal programming.”

There was a long pause in the broadcast as viewers wondered what had happened in the studio before a “medical problem” was cited as the cause of the outage.

McCann said there had been “no warning signs” prior to the incident other than normal “palpitations” as the debate went live.

She added: ‘The last thing I remember is thinking ‘the next question will be that’ and for the first time in 30 minutes of debate, allowing myself to relax.

“Then suddenly my body wasn’t where it needed to be and someone I couldn’t see asked me about my age.

“I couldn’t understand why anyone should know that during a discussion about Ukraine and I remember how rude it was for both candidates to ask.

Then came the creeping sense of panic as my brain began to catch up with my body, which was not at the lectern facing Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the conservative candidates for leadership, but on the floor of a television studio surrounded by faces I recognized. it’s not.’

McCann said she felt “a little embarrassed” and “a little bruised” when she returned to the studio the next day to host The News Desk.

As scheduled for regular presenter, Tom Newton Dunn, she joked “after all the excitement of last night’s leadership debate, thank goodness I’m sitting down.”

A video filmed by GMB’s Richard Gaisford showed onlookers including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab staring intently at the screen after the interruption

And the production team had hidden a chocolate bar and two bags of Skittles under her desk as a precaution, she revealed, while her coffee cup was also filled with Coke.

McCann said Ms. Truss’s shocked response was “as you hope we all would” and that viewers got a glimpse of “the real person.”

She added: “I only wish it was my question, not pass out, who revealed it.”

Ms. McCann, who left her role as a political correspondent at Sky News in January to join TalkTV as a political editor, is a very popular figure among Westminster journalists and is considered a ‘rising star’ in her industry.

The presenter, who is in her early thirties, graduated from Newcastle University in 2009 with a degree in politics, and after a brief stint as a parliamentary researcher joined The Guardian.

After brief stints as a political correspondent for City AM financial newspaper and a Whitehall correspondent for The Sun, she joined the Telegraph as one of its leading political reporters.

Among her other accomplishments, Ms. McCann was President of the Press Gallery in 2018. She was only the second woman to hold the title in more than 200 years.