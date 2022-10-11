Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) – An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital of northeastern Badakhshan province, on Tuesday, a Taliban official said.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban Bakhtar news agency, said the center of the quake was the Shaghnan district and it was being felt in other parts of the province.

He had no information about any casualties or damage caused by the earthquake, but local media reported that it was felt about 350 kilometers away in northern Balkh province.

In June, a powerful earthquake sparked another crisis in the struggling country, underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. UN officials at the time said 770 people were killed, while the Taliban estimate the death toll at 1,150.

Overloaded aid organizations that already keep millions of Afghans alive rushed supplies to victims of the June earthquake, but most countries have been lukewarm to the Taliban’s calls for international aid.

Afghanistan’s international cut-off in funding has exacerbated the country’s economic collapse and fueled humanitarian crises.

