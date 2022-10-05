Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – An explosion on Wednesday struck a mosque in a government ministry building in Kabul as workers and visitors prayed, a Taliban official said.

The afternoon explosion went off at the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country.

A Taliban-appointed Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said in a tweet: “Unfortunately, there was an explosion at an associated mosque where some Ministry of Interior workers and visitors were praying. . Will share details later.”

He did not say whether the mosque was inside or near the ministry. There was no immediate information about victims and no immediate claim of responsibility.

The explosion at the mosque follows last week’s suicide attack on an education center in Kabul that killed as many as 52 people, more than double the death toll recognized by Taliban officials, according to a count compiled by The Associated Press.

The reason for the lower Taliban death toll was not immediately clear. In the past, they have been slow to confirm casualties in the aftermath of attacks.

Taliban security officials initially said 19 people had been killed at the Kaaj Higher Educational Center, but have revised the death toll to 25 this weekend.

However, the Associated Press spoke directly with relatives of 39 of the dead and obtained the names and other information about the remaining 13.

