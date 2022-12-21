Taliban releases two American prisoners held in Afghanistan as 'goodwill gesture'

<!–

Two Americans detained in Afghanistan were released Tuesday in what US officials described as a “goodwill gesture.”

The US citizens are said to have arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to be reunited with their families. It is not yet clear what efforts have been made to secure their return home.

Officials declined to give the names of the released prisoners out of respect for their privacy.

But sources told CNN that one of the Americans is Ivor Shearer, a filmmaker who was arrested in August in the area where al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a US drone. CNN said it withheld the name of the second inmate at the request of the family.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the release was not part of a prisoner swap and no money was paid. He added that it appeared to be a “goodwill gesture” on the part of the Taliban.

“We are providing these two American nationals with all appropriate assistance,” Price said. “They will soon be reunited with their loved ones and we are absolutely thrilled to see that.”

Shearer was arrested along with his Afghan producer, Faizullah Faizbakhsh, in August this year while filming in Kabul, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The pair were questioned about their purpose in the area and handed over their work permits, passports and identity cards. The media workers’ mobile phones were then seized before being blindfolded and detained. according to reports during the summer.

The Americans’ release came on the same day the Taliban suspended university education for female students in Afghanistan in the most recent crackdown on women’s rights since the group came to power last year.

The Taliban had said that girls would be allowed to continue their education at all levels of education, but backtracked on this promise.

The country’s higher education minister, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has sent a letter to all government and private universities instructing them to ban university education for women across the country.

“You have all been informed to carry out the said order to suspend the education of women until further notice,” it read.

Afghan women are banned from university education indefinitely

Hundreds of young women were expelled from Afghan universities this morning, hours after Taliban rulers banned them from pursuing higher education.

Armed guards barred students from entering campuses on Wednesday, a day after the country’s Taliban rulers banned them in a new assault on human rights.

‘We are doomed. We have lost everything,’ said one student, who asked not to be identified.

State Department spokesman Ned Price denounced the move, telling reporters in Washington: “The Taliban should expect this decision, which violates commitments they have repeatedly and publicly made to their own people.” , will entail concrete costs for them’.

The Americans’ release came just weeks after American basketball player Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.