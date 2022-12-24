Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

Kabul: The Afghan Taliban government has ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations to prevent women workers from coming to work, according to a letter from the Ministry of Economy, in the latest crackdown on women’s freedoms.

The letter, confirmed by Economy Ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Habib on Saturday (Kabul time), said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the government’s interpretation of Islamic law. dress code for women.

Earlier this month, Afghan women protested against a Taliban ban on women’s access to universities. Credit:Getty

It comes days after the Taliban-led government ordered universities to close access to women, sparking global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism in Afghanistan.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Humanitarian Coordinator, said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of the letter, which was a “clear violation of humanitarian principles.”