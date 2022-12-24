Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

Kabul: The Afghan Taliban government has ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations to prevent women workers from coming to work, according to a letter from the Ministry of Economy, in the latest crackdown on women’s freedoms.
The letter, confirmed by Economy Ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Habib on Saturday (Kabul time), said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the government’s interpretation of Islamic law. dress code for women.
It comes days after the Taliban-led government ordered universities to close access to women, sparking global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism in Afghanistan.
Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Humanitarian Coordinator, said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of the letter, which was a “clear violation of humanitarian principles.”
It was not immediately clear how the order would affect UN agencies, which have a large presence in Afghanistan and provide services amid the country’s humanitarian crisis.
The UN Humanitarian Office said the United Nations would try to meet with Taliban leaders to “get clarity on the reported order”.
The Chargé d’affaires for Norway, which funds aid in Afghanistan and organized talks between the Taliban and members of civil society in January, condemned the move.
“The ban on female workers in NGOs must be reversed immediately,” tweeted Paul Klouman Bekken. “This is not only a blow to women’s rights, but will also exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and hurt the most vulnerable Afghans.”