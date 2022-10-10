Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34

LAS TEJERIAS, Venezuela (AP) – Rescuers on Monday searched for survivors using drones and trained dogs after a massive landslide in central Venezuela, when the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing stories of escaping the water and mud.

Jose Medina recalled how the water that poured into his home in the city of Las Tejerías on Saturday night had reached his waist. He and his family were trapped, he realized.

So the 63-year-old turned his refrigerator sideways, opened the door and used it as a boat for his granddaughter. Meanwhile, he and his wife held the refrigerator and pinned it to a table so the strong currents of the water wouldn’t push them downstream.

Medina described their survival as a “miracle.”

“I’m glad we’re alive, but I’m also sad,” said the retired construction worker who lost his home and all his belongings.

His plight began when torrential rains triggered by Hurricane Julia triggered mudslides and flooding that devastated several mountain slopes in Las Tejerias.

On Monday, Venezuelan officials said at least 34 people have died in the floods and 60 are missing after the worst natural disaster to hit the money-stressed South American country in recent years.

In Las Tejerias, a city of 50,000 along Venezuela’s main industrial corridor, crews used heavy machinery to clear debris from neighborhoods whose streets were still blocked with mud. Meanwhile, rescuers used drones and dogs to find people buried under the rubble.

“We’re still hoping to find people who can be rescued,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said as she toured one of the neighborhoods hit by the mudslides.

For those who survived, the country’s poor economic situation will make recovery more difficult.

Medina said his pension – which is tied to Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage – is worth just $17 a month. Now he will depend on government support to survive, but added that he is fortunate not to have lost any family members in the mudslide.

Venezuelan authorities said 317 homes in Las Tejerias were swept away by the mudslide and another 750 were damaged.

Residents said they had minutes to leave their homes late Saturday as the avalanche of mud, rocks and logs swept across several hilly neighborhoods in the city.

Some people were praying at an evangelical church when the mudslide happened, while others were at a children’s party, residents said. Several children are among the missing.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Sunday declared three days of mourning for the victims and sent rescue workers to Las Tejerias, which lies along a highway connecting Caracas to the industrial city of Valencia. Maduro said 11 states in the country were damaged by flooding this weekend.

——-

Associated Press writer Jorge Rueda contributed from Caracas

