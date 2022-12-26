Tales and truth give Australia the edge over South Africa

A third myth is that money always goes to a man’s head. Before the match, Green landed a $3.15 million contract in the Indian Premier League, the richest yet for an Australian player. To this day, insofar as Test cricket is relevant to T20, he justified that price. Another myth is that big guys can’t hit, which brings us back to Green and Jansen. Both still relatively new to Test cricket, they occupy complementary positions in their respective teams. Green was chosen to bat but this summer he has had few chances at No. 6 and not many to bowl and before the game he said he felt a bit like a spare part. Marco Jansen sweeps Nathan Lyon for a four at the MCG. Credit:fake images But first he noticed it as a fast bowler: Captain Pat Cummins remembers hearing about this Perth breakout who, when he paid attention to it, saw a man keep winning hundreds. As usual, Green was the fifth bowler used this day, but a minor injury to Mitch Starc in mid-afternoon opened up the possibility of a longer spell and that was all he needed to turn an early wicket into five. The two most revealing were Verreynne and Jansen, with a difference of three balls, each one to balls that can leave any batter in doubt without time to change it. They both chose wrong.

Jansen is picked to bowl, and it’s no surprise: a 140km/h left-hander would be an asset to any team. But South Africa, knowing all too well his top-level fragility, thinks of him at number 7 as the last of their batsmen rather than the first of their bowlers. This day, he validated it. Two burgeoning on-drives for four from Starc heralded him as a bona fide hitter, a pair of boundaries from spinner Nathan Lyon soon after, one high and straight, another sweep, acting as a second reference. Scott Boland takes an early wicket at the MCG. Credit:fake images According to the lanky legend, he was sometimes uncomfortable with short bowling, but only once seemed helpless against them, when he hooked Cummins into a trap that he and everyone else on the ground could see before lunch. Fortunately for him, Usman Khawaja let the trap fall. In any case, Australia spared Jansen’s stick. Could it be that under Cummins’s captaincy, Australia is now too nice?

In any case, here was the first part of the day in miniature. Both sides gained and wasted positions. Australia, choosing to field first, bowled smartly, but dropped sacks. South Africa's best batsmen, led by captain Dean Elgar, were admirably brave but gave up half-chances which Australia, namely Marnus Labuschagne, took advantage of. Elgar challenged Labuschagne under cover, and Labuschagne ran him off. Khaya Zondo led Starc to what must have seemed to him to be on the other side of Labuschagne, only to discover that nothing is on the other side of Labuschagne. He made a brilliant catch, and South Africa was suddenly 5-67. Verreynne and Jansen rebalanced the innings with an increasingly secure position of 112 for the sixth wicket. Their achievement can be judged by the fact that the end of their partnership came as a surprise. It wasn't long after a break at 3:50pm when all the players and fans cheered for Warne, Australia's Test number 350. Could it be that he is still wielding his superpowers from beyond the grave? More prosaically, it was simply Australia sticking to its task. Although test cricket of the past few days sometimes seems to be stuck in fast forward, it is still first and foremost a waiting game.