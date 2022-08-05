Tale of twins reunited is a double delight: GEORGINA BROWN reviews Identical 

Identical (Nottingham Playhouse)

Rating:

Verdict: Twin-tastic!

Great British Bake Off: The Musical (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham)

Rating:

Verdict: a sweet treat

Two ten-year-old single children at summer camp come across their reflection in the mirror.

“That girl has guts, showing up with your face,” says a troublesome comrade.

Hateful pulling at braids turns into tearful hugs with the miraculous discovery that they are, in fact, twins: a secret buried by their divorced parents. Cue ‘You’re my sister… oh, how beautiful that sounds’, as catchy as it is moving.

The musical version returns to the 1950s world of the original 1942 German novel, Lottie And Lisa by Erich Kästner, and to the idea of ​​seeing double – in real life – as only theater can. That makes it doubly fun

Identical begins with a dream come true, and – when this brave couple trades lives to meet the parent they never knew – culminates in a fairytale ending: the divided family reunited.

Tricky shooting starred Hayley Mills, who played both sisters in Disney’s 1961 film The Parent Trap, and another of Lindsay Lohan in the 1998 remake.

The musical version returns to the 1950s world of the original 1942 German novel, Lottie And Lisa by Erich Kästner, and to the idea of ​​seeing double – in real life – as only theater can. That makes it doubly fun.

Director Trevor Nunn, former RSC supremo, well versed in Shakespeare’s tragicomedies about mistakes involving the tangles, misery and gaiety of mistaken identities, impressively portrays both the farce and the fragility of this complicated family situation in which people who belong together painfully have been torn apart.

Best seat in the house MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING David Tennant and Catherine Tate star as the sparring lovers in Shakespeare’s comedy that was staged at Wyndham’s Theater in the West End in 2011. £7.99 to rent from digitaltheater.com

On the night I was there, twin-sationally talented Kyla and Nicole Fox, age 12, were playing Lisa and Lottie, and vice versa when “I became her and she became me,” confusing Papa with a sudden genius for piano playing and ‘Muma’ with a surprise fall to the bottom of the class and terrible cooking.

In one particularly touching scene, when a poem by Lottie hangs perfectly to a melody composed by Lisa, these two individuals indeed seem to be two halves of one, “identical, with a mind no mortal can separate.”

In another stunning double act, the musical maestros – composer George Stiles and lyricist Anthony Drewe – bring a song to your heart, a smile to your face and a tear to your eyes. The high-tech design duo shines even brighter. Projected on Robert Jones’ sliding sets, Douglas O’Connell’s videos bring the action with a cinematic magic from the dappled sunlight on the glittering leaves of summer camp to chocolate box Vienna, where Lisa’s conductor (orchestra not bus) father has fallen in love. with a glamorous ballet dancer.

A show full of wonders.

Great British Bake Off: The Musical is exactly what it says on the pack: a tried and true recipe (wouldn’t it be rude to call it a formula?) kitchen aids all in place. Fold in gooey songs and a sticky love story and you have the icing on the cake.

Punning presenters Jim and Kim look and sound like Mel, Sue, Noel, Sandi and Matt were wound up with excessive hair and re-packed into jumpsuits. Dressed as sandwiches they sing: ‘Is it scone?’ (rhymes with telephone) ‘or is it scone?’ (rhymes with Omicron).

The participants are quality ingredients, sustainably sourced to provide a healthy backstory. Pert, pushy Cambridge grad Izzy, who has traded Van Gogh for pies (geddit?), is ready to win.

Pink haired Babs is a much married granny who enjoys her path in the den. Vegan Dezza lives on a canal boat and protests against animal strangulation. A-level student Hassan, from Wembley via Syria, sweetens school bullies with his cupcakes.

Russell, a feisty dresser, has ‘Queen of Tarts’ as his Insta. Bologna fashionista Francesca longs for a bun in the oven, but has to knead it herself.

Great British Bake Off: The Musical is exactly what it says on the pack: a tried and true recipe (wouldn’t it be rude to call it a formula?) Kitchen aids all in place

Solemn Ben holds his late wife’s recipe book and has in common with the ‘back-up’ contestant, Gemma, a caretaker from Blackpool, who has been sacked by her mother’s death. Every series needs an underdog and Charlotte Wakefield’s Gemma (“My palms are getting sweaty, my legs are like spaghetti”) is what we all strive for. Especially Ben.

Fortunately, the judges have more salt. Rosemary Ashe’s Dame Pam is the bark from the bite of John Owen-Jones’ blue-eyed silver fox in leather. There’s even a little kick to their duet, I’ll Never Be Me Without You. Rachel Kavanaugh’s well-presented production is a treat, but what’s missing is any depth of flavor, that splash of balsamic vinegar that turns a skilled chef into a star baker.

Identical will run until August 14 at Nottingham Playhouse before moving to Lowry, Manchester, where it will be until September 3.

All aboard for an enchanting return to Narnia

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Gillian Lynne Theatre, London)

Rating:

Verdict: The Original Lion King

There’s a clear echo of Harry Potter at the start of this imaginative, sometimes spectacular adaptation of CS Lewis’s classic as the four Pevensie children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – gather evacuees from devastated WWII London. on a station platform. The fantastic world of Narnia clearly inspired JK Rowling.

Then it all changes, as the passengers lift their bags up and, lit as windows, the cases become the carriages of a train hurtling through the darkness into the Aberdeenshire wilderness. Exciting.

This adaptation of Sally Cookson’s small-scale 2017 adaptation is a play with enjoyable folk songs (no melodies to take home) rather than a full musical.

Magic: Delainey Hayles as Lucy

Director Michael Fentiman’s unusually snowy ensemble production includes actor-musicians, puppeteer Toby Olié’s unmistakable creations, lively dancing reindeer and old-fashioned theatrical magic to conjure the mystical, mythical world of Narnia.

The solid old wardrobe opens to a kingdom of billowing white parachute silk, a place forever winter, where goodness battles evil – and wins. But at a price: bloodshed and death.

Yet spring returns, flowers magically bloom and broken relationships are restored. Now that the war in Ukraine is raging, that is a reassuring message.

Not that the show shied away from the brutal realities of war and brutality. Samantha Womack’s hair-raising, icicle-topped, knife-wielding White Witch is vicious and violent.

Her army of skull-headed ghosts is even more alarming than the helmeted, stomping wolf-like crew pulling her chariot. Richard III meets Hannibal Lecter in Emmanuel Ogunjinmi’s truly terrifying murderous Maugrim, sniffing behind his gas mask.

The sorrow and nobility of the awe-inspiring Aslan is brought to a remarkable part human, part animal, part spiritual life by both an actor, Chris Jared, draped in acres of wavy fur, and an enormous lion-like doll enlivened by three nearly invisible puppeteers, one that controls a particularly expressive tail.

In contrast, the excellent actors who play mere humans are somewhat ordinary and earthy. Whatever is best. An audience of enchanted children seemed to recognize themselves.