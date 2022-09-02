Talawana Track horror: Couple’s 4WD bursts into flames

<!–

A four-wheel-drive couple’s dream journey deep into the outback turned into a near-death experience after their car caught fire, but a smart decision to rescue a satellite phone from the burning vehicle would ultimately save their lives.

The husband and wife duo were on the 4WD journey of a lifetime, trekking the deadly Talawana Track, which runs for more than 396 miles across the Western Australian desert.

The track is notoriously dangerous, with 4WD enthusiasts calling it one of the toughest routes in Australia and its isolation requires travelers to be completely self-sufficient with water, food and fuel.

The couple were driving along the track at 10:30 a.m. Monday when their four-wheel drive suddenly caught fire, more than 75 miles (75 km) deep into the remote track.

They managed to escape from the inferno, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Fortunately, they traveled with a satellite phone and managed to get it out of the fire, a decision that saved them from death in the scorching Gibson Desert.

A couple has been praised for their readiness after they were rescued from an extremely remote trail in Western Australia when their car caught fire

They moved to a safe distance from the car with the items they could pick up before calling triple-0 on the satellite phone.

Due to the remoteness of their location, the call went through to the South Australian Police Department, who then put it through to their Western Australian counterparts.

The fire occurred about 75 miles east of the Canning Stock Route on the trail in the state’s Windy Corner

The four-wheel drive suddenly caught fire, with the man and woman frantically trying to get everything out of the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames

The couple also had a portable charger with them, which they could use to keep the phone alive while help arrived.

Police made arrangements to check in with the couple regularly to ensure they were safe before they could arrive.

The nearest police station in Jigalong was a six to eight hour journey, so instead they turned to the BHP Air Ambulance based in Newman to rescue the couple.

The car was completely destroyed by the fire but luckily the couple got away completely unharmed

The helicopter traveled three hours to locate the man and woman and rescued them at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning — nearly 24 hours after the car caught fire.

They were in good health, and a WA Police Department spokesman praised the steps they had taken prior to their trip to ensure they were prepared for any scenario.

“We encourage anyone traveling in regional and remote areas to carry safety equipment, especially Personal Locator Beacons or PLBs, or other equipment such as satellite phones to help alert authorities to emergencies,” the spokesperson said.

If the couple hadn’t prepared themselves so well for the trip, it could have been deadly.

In 2005, two male bodies were found on the infamous track. According to police, the men were ill-prepared for their journey, with an old, dilapidated vehicle and little water.

It appeared that they died from exposure to the harsh desert conditions after they ran out of water.

The men had left a note before searching for water, but had returned empty-handed.