Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does NOT increase the risk of having an autistic child

Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does not increase the risk of autism in newborns, a large study finds.

Both antidepressant use and the prevalence of autism have increased in recent years, and previous studies have suggested the two may be linked.

But while researchers found that women taking the drugs had a higher risk of having a child with a neurodevelopmental disorder, the medication wasn’t to blame.

They believe other factors — genetic or environmental — may play a role and call for more research.

Expectant mothers taking antidepressants may benefit from early screening during pregnancy, she added.

The Harvard University team examined 3.2 million pregnancies across two large health insurance databases between 2000 and 2015.

Researchers found no increased risk of autism in children when their mothers took antidepressants such as sertraline, fluoxetine, citalopram, escitalopram and bupropion

They followed 14 years later with children. In total, there were 145,702 pregnant women.

The researchers looked at five types of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the most common type of antidepressant.

They work by blocking the reuptake of serotonin — also known as the “feel-good hormone” — in the brain.

Compared to women who didn’t take the medication, the risk of a range of neurodevelopmental disorders — including ADHD — was double.

But after adjusting for confounding factors, the link disappeared.

Women who took antidepressants were more likely to be older, white, and had more drugs in the past than their peers.

These factors may all play a role in increasing the risk of autism, the researchers suggested.

The findings are published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Professor Carmine Pariante, a psychiatrist at King’s College London who was not involved in the study, said it was a “really important document”.

“Women and health professionals are often concerned about antidepressants during pregnancy and sometimes decide to stop taking these drugs suddenly as soon as pregnancy becomes known,” she said.

What this study shows is that previous concerns that antidepressant use increases the risk of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders are in reality due to the effects of depression itself, or to risk factors for depression, and not to antidepressants.

“Women with clinically significant depression or other mental health disorders for which antidepressants are indicated should be informed that the risk associated with taking antidepressants during pregnancy is not as high as previously believed, and should be given the opportunity to take these discuss the therapeutic option as part of a care package that also includes psychological and social support.’

According to the CDC, about one million pregnant women use antidepressants in the US each year.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that women consult their doctors to decide whether to continue or start taking antidepressants during pregnancy.

But the NHS in Britain does not recommend antidepressants during pregnancy, especially in the early ‘precautionary’ stages.

Previous research has suggested that women who stop taking antidepressants just before they become pregnant, or early in the pregnancy, are more likely to develop postpartum depression.