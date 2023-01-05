Takeoff’s alleged killer has been released on $1 million bail…is issuing passport and under house arrest

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man who allegedly shot two-time Grammy nominee Takeoff on Nov. 1, posted $1 million bail and was released from Texas’ Harris County Jail on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Texan – who is due to appear in court on March 9 – handed over his passport to the judge and wore a GPS monitor for house arrest, according to TMZ.

Conditions for Patrick’s release include not being allowed to possess deadly weapons and not being able to contact anyone connected to the case.

Out of jail: Patrick Xavier Clark (L), the man who allegedly shot two-time Grammy nominee Takeoff (R) on Nov. 1, posted $1 million bail and was released from Texas’ Harris County Jail on Wednesday night

Clark’s attorneys, Carl Moore and Letitia Quinones, had argued that his $2 million bond should be reduced to $1 million despite his “large amount of cash” and “successful efforts to get an expedited passport shortly after the assassination and an imminent itinerary to Mexico.”

The suspect nicknamed “DJ Pat” — who tweeted “I ain’t perfect, I’m solid tho” on Nov. 9 — was a “popular promoter” at The The Flame HTX strip club in Houston — according to The everyday beast.

‘I know him. He’s not like that. I really feel like they have the wrong man,” one of Patrick’s friends told the outlet.

“He doesn’t get angry or hostile. He is very nice and attentive. That’s all I have to say. I feel like he’s being framed.’

Released: The 33-year-old Texan – due to appear in court on March 9 – handed over his passport to the judge and wore a GPS monitor for house arrest (pictured Dec 5)

Released on bail: Conditions for Patrick’s release include not being allowed to own deadly weapons and not being able to contact anyone related to the case (pictured Dec 5)

House arrest: Clark’s lawyers, Carl Moore and Letitia Quinones, had argued that his $2 million bail should be reduced to $1 million, despite his “large amount of cash” and “successful attempts to get an expedited passport shortly after the murder and an upcoming travel route to Mexico’ (photo December 14)

Rapper Jmali said, “You could see from everyone’s reactions that we’re shocked because that’s not the type of person (Clark). He was about business, not violence. Pat was like Takeoff in that he was quiet and just went about his business. That’s why this is so surprising to everyone here.’

Patrick allegedly fired a firearm into a crowd of 30 people partying and dice outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston and punched the Migos rapper – who was only 28 – three times in the torso and head.

Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball) was an unarmed “innocent bystander” and was not involved in the dice game or the basketball brawls before 10 shots rang out from two different guns.

Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and was taken into custody on November 22.

Workshop: The suspect nicknamed “DJ Pat” — who tweeted “I ain’t perfect, I’m solid tho” on Nov. 9 — was a “popular promoter” at Houston strip club The The Flame HTX (pictured Aug. 24 )

One of Patrick’s friends told The Daily Beast, “I know him. He’s not like that. I really feel like they have the wrong man. He doesn’t get angry or hostile. He is very nice and attentive. That’s all I have to say. I feel like it’s being framed’ (photo March 23)

Dead at age 28: Patrick reportedly fired a firearm into a crowd of 30 people celebrating and playing dice outside Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling, punching the Migos rapper (pictured in 2019) three times in the torso and head

In addition to the rapper Messy, two other people – 24-year-old Joshua “Wash” Washington and a 23-year-old woman – were rushed to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

On November 11, 20,000 people attended Takeoff’s Celebration of Life at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey.

On Wednesday night, Georgia-born hip-hop star Quavo’s uncle and bandmate shared a somber music video Without youa song dedicated to his nephew.

Takeoff (née Kirsnick Khari Ball) was an unarmed “innocent bystander” and was not involved in the dice game or basketball brawls before 10 shots rang out with two different weapons (pictured in 2021)

Second suspect: 22-year-old Cameron Isiah Joshua was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and was taken into custody on November 22

20,000 people attended the Messy rapper’s Celebration of Life at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11, including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Chloe Bailey

“Tears are rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I’ve cried / Days aren’t the same without you / I don’t know if I’m the same without you,” the grieving 31-year-old rapped.

“I wish I had a time machine / So you can take me for a ride / I miss how you smile at me / Unc & Phew to infinity.”

Quavo’s emotional song ended with him singing, “Taaaake… I’m sorry.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uS8QRe2qfE(/embed)

‘Unc & Phew to infinity’: On Wednesday night, Takeoff’s uncle and bandmate Quavo shared a somber music video for Without You, a song dedicated to his cousin