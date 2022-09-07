Take your skin care routine to the next level with a therapeutic, rejuvenating wand for under $70

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

A facial at a spa has the power to transform you like no other. You walk out with a fresh complexion, feeling brighter and better than when you stepped in. However, if you don’t have time for the spa, the best thing you can do is a skin care treatment that provides the same kind of higher-level results.

There is no shortage of such items that claim to give you that experience at home, but few live up to the hype and the NuDerma portable skin therapy wand. This powerful anti-aging device has over 18,000 reviews — and right now it’s discounted to just $69.95, a $20 savings off the list price.

Give your skin a spa-grade boost with a handy tool that makes at-home facials a breeze. Thousands of reviewers praise the product for its ability to reduce fine lines and age spots, reduce breakouts and reveal a healthier and more vibrant complexion. ‘This high-frequency tool is great! I was skeptical at first because nothing ever works, but this high-frequency tool does its job,” says one shopper. “Three weeks later my skin feels tighter, smoother and more radiant.” Store

It’s no small feat when skin care products live up to certain claims, such as disappearing fine lines and wrinkles over time and fighting inflammation. Still, the NuDerma bar quickly and expertly tackles all of these skincare concerns and then some.

“This is a magical device,” one user wrote. “I didn’t expect the results I’m getting. Fine lines even disappear!! My skin is tighter and plumper. I can’t rave enough about this machine at this price.”

Touted as a “complete skincare system,” the wand is designed to enhance cell turnover by accelerating the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP. The body naturally produces less of this as it ages, so the cells no longer produce collagen and elastin as efficiently.

The NuDerma Portable Skin Therapy Rod contains four different attachments designed to target different areas including the eyes, nose, face and scalp.

The result? Skin that isn’t nearly as firm or resilient as it used to be. Add to that the various stressors and environmental factors that affect skin condition, such as sun exposure, and you can expect the effects to show on your complexion over time.

All hope is not lost, provided you use the right types of products. However, powerful formulas that target your skin’s unique needs are only part of the formula. A tool like NuDerma helps stimulate collagen production by accelerating ATP production.

The sleek device contains four applicators that deliver high-frequency wavelengths to your skin. One is designed for use on the entire face, while the others are designed to work on the scalp, eyes/nose and spot treatments.

Each treatment serves to oxygenate and amplify while stimulating the cellular response. All this fresh activity essentially “awakens” your tired skin, giving it the rev-up it needs to look fresher, healthier and more vibrant.

NuDerma works in combination with your favorite products. That in itself is a bonus, but if you routinely splurge on quality skincare lotions and potions only to find that they don’t do much on their own, it can be a disappointment.

Using your favorite products during or after your NuDerma treatment is an easy way to maximize their efficacy. The tool improves absorption so your skin reaps the benefits on a much deeper level than it would otherwise.

It’s not just an anti-aging device either. If you’re prone to acne, you can empathize with the misery that comes with yet another breakout and the difficulty of hiding redness and inflammation. It turns into a nasty cycle and can be hard to escape.

The product is even known to fight acne scars – and the proof can be seen in the photos. This reviewer said, ‘Never in my life have I had clear skin until now!’

As people prone to breakouts discovered, the wand works well to keep serious breakouts at bay. Even those with deeper, often painful cystic acne report results they can hardly believe themselves.

“This definitely works (and I had cystic acne),” says one shopper. “The pain along my chin was gone in less than two days. Instead of more acne showing up – nothing, nada, zip, zilch. All the clumps were gone, as were the clumps that were brewing beneath the surface.’

The results speak for themselves – and thousands of avid shoppers vouch for this effortless device that brings the benefits of the spa to the comfort of your home. All that for under $70 makes the NuDerma wand a complete theft.