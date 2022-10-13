Take-Two is shutting down the developer of the puzzle game Two Dots

Take-Two confirmed the decision to close the studio in a statement to The edge. Affected employees can apply for other jobs at Zynga, which was recently acquired by Take-Two, and those who fail to find new jobs are eligible to be fired, spokesman Alan Lewis said. Take-Two remains active Two dots through one of his Zynga studios, but the future of other Playdots games like garden tails is unclear, and Lewis declined to elaborate further.