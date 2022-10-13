Take-Two is shutting down the developer of the puzzle game Two Dots
Take-Two confirmed the decision to close the studio in a statement to The edge. Affected employees can apply for other jobs at Zynga, which was recently acquired by Take-Two, and those who fail to find new jobs are eligible to be fired, spokesman Alan Lewis said. Take-Two remains active Two dots through one of his Zynga studios, but the future of other Playdots games like garden tails is unclear, and Lewis declined to elaborate further.
Take-Two acquired Playdots in 2020 in a cash and stock deal worth $192 million. In a press releaseTake-Two praised how Playdots would bolster its mobile portfolio, but that was before the company’s blockbuster deal for Zynga, which it completed in May. With Zynga, Take-Two aims to create lucrative free-to-play mobile titles using its roster of well-known franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2Kand Civilizationbut Playdots won’t be part of that long-term mobile strategy.