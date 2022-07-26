Take an absurd $382 off the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro today

The 11-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy, and today it’s also one of the cheapest: Amazon has cut $381.86 on the price of the 1TB 11-inch iPad Probringing the price down to $1,117.14 and easily surpassing the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 11-inch iPad Pro doesn’t have the Liquid Retina XDR display like its bigger brother, but with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colors, your eyes won’t tell the difference. It also has the same great features: an M1 chip, Face ID, dual camera with LiDAR scanning, USB-C/Thunderbolt port for fast charging and data transfer.

In our 4-star review, we called the 11-inch iPad Pro an “extremely successful tablet,” and our opinion hasn’t changed, even with reports of an M2 model on the way. So grab one while you can save a bundle.