Apple’s new iPhone 14 will ship on September 16, but thanks to Apple, we got an iPhone 14 Pro Max a few days earlier. We’ll have a full review of the phone soon, but in the meantime, here’s a few shots of the all-important unboxing.

The box is sealed with paper tabs that you pull off. Foundry

The new Deep Purple color looks dark from this angle, but can also appear very light. Foundry

Apple is putting a paper screen protector on new iPhones. Foundry

Ahhh so satisfying… Foundry

Unpacked and unpacked. Foundry

That iPhone 14 Pro Max has a very large camera bump. Foundry

The camera array of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (left) is positioned higher than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Foundry

Lightning port, speaker and microphone. Foundry

The iPhone 14 Pro Maxs power button and the 5G mmWave antenna. Foundry

The ring/silence switch and volume buttons are in the same position as the iPhone 13, but there is no longer a SIM card tray. Foundry

Top of the phone. Foundry

An iPhone 13 Pro Max case does not quite fit the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Foundry

The digital island in full view. Foundry