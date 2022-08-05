Take $80 off Apple’s entry-level iPad with fresh all-time-low pricing

There may be reports that Apple is planning a major redesign for its entry-level iPad, but we still can’t pass up much when we see one: Amazon sells 9th-generation iPad with 256GB of storage for $399, a savings of $80 off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen. You can also use the 64GB model for $299 ($30 off), but we recommend spending a little more to get extra storage.

Apple’s standard iPad has a 10.2-inch screen and an A13 Bionic processor, along with Apple Pencil support and a 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage. It has Apple’s “classic” iPad design with a home button below the screen, but it’s still a fantastic tablet for kids and families that will get updates for many years to come.

We praised the entry-level iPad as “a very capable device that will be pleasant to use and last for years” in our 4-star review, so forget the rumors and grab one before the price goes up again.