Take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in first major sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 hasn’t been out long, but you can get the first significant discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon is selling the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 and 45mm version for $379both of which represent a $50 savings and the lowest price we’ve seen.

The Apple Watch 8 looks a lot like the Apple Watch 7, but there are some important upgrades on the inside, including the new Crash Detection feature, which will call emergency services and notify loved ones if you’ve been in a serious car accident. It also has a temperature sensor for fertility and cycle tracking, as well as all the new features in watchOS 9, including Low Power Mode, which Apple says extends battery life to 36 hours.

Amazon’s Early Prime Access sale runs 11-12. October, so it’s possible we’ll see even bigger discounts on the Apple Watch, but if you want one, we recommend getting your hands on it.