Take $100 off the new M2 MacBook Air in first major sale

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is getting rave reviews everywhere except for the price: it costs 20 percent more than the M1 model and starts at $1,199. But today it is cheaper: Amazon is selling the M2 MacBook Air for $100 off in the first major sale we’ve ever tracked.

There are two models for sale: the 256GB model in gold for $1,099 and the 512 GB model in space gray for $1,399. We recommend spending a little more, as the low-end model has serious shortcomings: the chip and SSD are slower, and the 30W power adapter isn’t quite as good as the 35W dual-USB-C power adapter you get with the higher models.

But otherwise the two machines are identical. The M2 Air has a completely redesigned body that’s lighter and thinner, with sleek bezels and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. It also has MagSafe for fast charging, a 1080p webcam, and an 18-hour battery.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the M2 MacBook Air “wonderfully thin and light with a big beautiful screen and great battery life”, although we lamented that it’s “not as affordable as it used to be”. So grab one now before the price goes up again.