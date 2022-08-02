Taiwan’s tallest building displays an LED message thanking Pelosi her visit

Taiwan has enraged Beijing today after their tallest building displayed an LED message thanking Nancy Pelosi for her visit, while cheering locals lined the streets when she arrived.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday evening in her Air Force plane — with its signature blue and white colors and American flag on the tail — in Taipei and will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen the day after landing in Singapore to kick off her tour of Asia. .

Dozens of supporters stood with welcome banners outside the hotel where the US House Speaker would be staying in Taipei, despite the aggression from China.

The Taipei 101 skyscraper was also lit up ahead of Pelosi’s expected visit, with signs reading “TW hearts US” and “Welcome to TW Speaker Pelosi.”

At 10:47 p.m. local time, Pelosi’s plane was confirmed to have landed in Taiwan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, dressed in a pink suit, lands in Taiwan at 10:45 p.m. local time, despite threats from China

Taipei 101 skyscraper was lit up with signs welcoming the US House Speaker to the city

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (left) and her counterpart Azhar Azizan Harun (right) pose for the photo at the parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug. 2.

Supporters held banners to welcome Nancy Pelosi to the country

The city’s tallest building projected LED messages and welcomed the US House Speaker to the disputed island

Local residents held banners promoting freedom and friendship between Taiwan and the US when Pelosi landed in the city

The Chinese, meanwhile, backed up their words with a bank of violence.

As speaker’s Air Force C40 approached Taipei, Chinese Air Force Su-35 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait, local media reported.

And chilling images shared on the Chinese social network Weibo appear to show amphibious tanks on the coast of Fujian along the Taiwan Strait. Further images show military equipment in motion in Xiamen city.

This comes after Flighttradar24, the flight-tracking website, crashed after 300,000 people signed up to watch Nancy Pelosi’s flight approach Taiwan, crippling the site’s servers.

A series of Chinese threats to shoot down her plane caused concern – hundreds of thousands of people tried to follow her flight before landing.

This morning avid flight trackers got stuck trying to get to the website as they were told something went wrong on our end, please try again.

White House spokesman John Kirby said yesterday: “We’re going to make sure she gets a safe visit because that’s our responsibility.

And we urge China, as I said at the beginning, we urge China to see this – if she goes – to see this for what it is: nothing new, no change in our policies , and certainly not an unprecedented visit from the Speaker of the House.’

A billboard in Taipei displays a sign welcoming Speaker Pelosi to the city as cheering crowds gathered in the street

A protester holds a sign at a rally in support of the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

This morning, eager flight followers got stuck trying to reach the Flighttradar24 website as they were told something went wrong on our end, please try again.

Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the US plane – which took Pelosi to Malaysia – took off from Kuala Lumpur, but the destination was still listed as ‘not applicable’

Flightradar24 said on Twitter this morning: “Due to the unprecedented continued interest in tracking SPAR19, Flightradar24 services are being taxed extremely heavily.

“Some users may experience problems accessing the site at the moment, our teams are working to restore full functionality to all users as soon as possible.”

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has issued multiple warnings ahead of Pelosi’s expected trip, including a new one on Monday with a video showing a missile strike, advancing aircraft carriers and fighter jets in formation.

There was also a stern warning from the state media.

The video was posted on WeChat Monday morning after reports that the Speaker will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday evening — despite Beijing’s warning that they could shoot down its plane and launch a military response.

Chinese state media personality Hu Xijin sent a grim message to the top Democrat in the House: “Let her go to Taiwan. But pray before leaving: wish herself a safe journey and wish that she is not defined by history as a sinner who begins a spiral of escalation and extends military frictions into a full-scale war in the Taiwan Strait.”

The White House said Pelosi has the right to visit Taiwan, but reiterated its one-China policy. Kirby also reminded Beijing that the speaker makes her own decisions about where to go and that her visit is not unprecedented.

A string of Chinese threats to shoot down Pelosi’s plane has raised concerns – as hundreds of thousands of people tried to track her flight ahead of the suspected landing

“We have been clear from the start that she will make her own decisions and that Congress is an independent branch of government. Our constitution provides for a separation of powers, this is well known to the People’s Republic of China, given our more than four decades of diplomatic relations.

“The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan, and the Speaker of the House has visited Taiwan before without incident, like many members of Congress, including this year,” Kirby said in an opening statement.

Pelosi would be the first speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997. Republican Chairman Newt Gingrich was the last to visit and he has encouraged Pelosi to go there.

White House officials are concerned that the Chinese do not fully understand the concept of the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

Pelosi was due to visit at a time when Democrats control the House, Senate and White House, so there are concerns that the Chinese may consider this a seat of government.

Last Friday, Chinese state media said the government was prepared to shoot down Pelosi’s plane if it were detected in the airspace accompanied by a fighter jet escort.

The latest warning was issued at a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing by spokesman Zhao Lijian, who said that because of Pelosi’s status as the ‘No. 3 US government official,” a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, “would lead to a huge political impact.”

Lijian added that it would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and lead to “very serious developments and consequences”.

“We want to reaffirm that China is standing by, that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never stand idly by and that China will react decisively and take strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao told a regular daily briefing.

When asked what action the PLA might take, Zhao said, “If she dares to go, let’s wait and see.”