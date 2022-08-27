Taiwan war with China would send global shockwaves greater than Covid and could cost trillions

The fertile fields around Tainan, the former capital of Taiwan, famous for its fireflies, food and hundreds of historic temples, were filled for centuries with lush rice paddies and huge tracts of sugar cane.

But today, drive north from the city, past the National Museum of Taiwan History, and you’ll be surrounded by dozens of drab, low-slung industrial blocks.

Instead of rural tranquility there is the bustle of construction sites. Clusters of young workers smoke and chat in the shade of trees, while others run down the street under the blazing sun, grabbing lunch they’ve picked up from the noodle stalls.

“This was very different when I was growing up,” said a local man in his twenties. “Now it’s all engineers, scientists and new buildings.”

Taiwan has discovered a lucrative new cash crop: the production of advanced computer chips, the tiny silicon semiconductors that form the building blocks of modern society, from national defense to power grids, health systems, stock trading, transportation and cell phones.

This fast-growing science park in the south of the island is already producing the world’s most advanced chips, 10,000 times thinner than paper. Soon it will produce the next generation that is even smaller, faster and more efficient.

But Taiwan’s market dominance is so great that it dramatically surpasses China and the United States. There are fears of devastating global impact if the Chinese government ever carries out its threat to take Taiwan, the thriving island democracy at its doorstep.

“We are all now dependent on peace in the Taiwan Strait,” said Chris Miller, a professor of economic history and author of Chip War, a book analyzing the battle for control of microchips, which he believes is now the most crucial industrial resource. be of humanity. “The cost of a conflict between China and Taiwan could run into the trillions for the world, with nearly every business affected by many years of delays for goods on which our society depends. The shock could even be bigger than the Covid pandemic.’

Miller sees microchips as ‘the new oil’ – a scarce resource of enormous strategic significance that fuels military, economic and geopolitical power. A typical cell phone contains 22 chips, while even a small diabetes monitor has four and a coffee maker in the kitchen has three. They are so important that some experts fear that the Beijing regime could be urged to attack Taiwan simply to seize the foundries that produce chips.

China has a surprisingly poor track record in this sector. It spent more than $100 billion (£84 billion) to develop its own semiconductors, but recently found that much of the money had disappeared through corruption. It is believed that the semiconductor industry is at least ten years behind that of Taiwan.

But conversely, others suggest that Taiwan’s $125 billion (£106 billion) chip industry could deter an invasion, given the Chinese companies and military’s dependence on it. It has been described as a ‘silicon shield’ and ‘huguo shenshan’ – ‘the magic mountain that protects the nation’.

“If a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, there will be no winner,” said Lee Hsi-Min, the country’s former military chief of staff. “Taiwan is so far ahead and we’re providing the world with the most advanced chip, so it’s kind of an economic deterrent.”

However, the admiral ominously pointed out that the war in Ukraine shows that dictatorships don’t always act logically. “Beijing may agree that it would be disastrous, but this may not be enough to stop them.”

The key to Taiwan’s chip dominance is a visionary tech entrepreneur in his 90s who reads Shakespeare before going to sleep to gain wisdom about “the nobility, greed, cruelty and ugliness of human nature.”

Over the past decade, Morris Chang has turned his company into a linchpin of global technology and one of the world’s most valuable companies – but few outside of the industry know the name of this billionaire visionary or his giant company, let alone his remarkable company. personal story.

After a difficult childhood in China and Hong Kong, overshadowed by war, poverty and instability, he won a place at Harvard University in the US and steadily climbed the ranks of the American semiconductor company Texas Instruments.

When transferred to the top job, Chang accepted Taiwan’s offer to modernize its technology sector by creating a semiconductor industry — and left to start his own company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

His breakthrough came in 2012 when he won a contract to make chips for Apple’s iPhone. Now, just a decade later, his company is the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world, with nearly 90 percent of the market for the most advanced superconductors.

Chang’s genius was to focus on manufacturing rather than design, as he saw technology companies outsourcing production as it became more complex and expensive to operate chip foundries.

This meant that his rise went largely unnoticed as all of his company’s products appeared under other brands, while bringing in huge profits to reinvest. The company’s latest multi-billion dollar factory in Tainan, the size of 22 football fields, will soon produce next-generation chips that are expected to be up to 70 percent faster and more energy efficient than the most advanced chips now in production — which only one other rival, Samsung in South Korea.

Though Chang has now stepped down as chairman, he spearheaded Taiwan’s emergence as the dominant force in chip manufacturing, with clusters of support companies capitalizing on his success. This has sparked jealousy in China and the US – with the latest alarm being raised over China’s chatter following the controversial recent visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

She met a top TSMC executive — as well as five other US Congressional politicians a few days later — who fueled China’s anger over Washington’s top representative who visited Taiwan for 25 years.

The communist dictatorship unleashed an unprecedented show of military violence in the skies and seas around Taiwan — intended to send a clear warning that the island sees the island as a breakaway province, not a sovereign state. President Xi Jinping has stated that China intends to “use all necessary means” to seize prosperous island democracy 180 miles offshore.

Last year, the world got a glimpse of Taiwan’s importance when automakers in Germany, Japan and the US were forced to halt vehicle production and shut down factories due to a shortage of chips caused by the pandemic.

Technology has become increasingly important in the battle for global supremacy between China and the US, which has forced TSMC to stop supplying Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant that was the largest customer after Apple.

TSMC has opened two factories in China and is building one in Arizona. But Taiwan remains home to 15 of its manufacturing units and its most advanced manufacturing facilities, along with 57,000 of its 63,000 employees – half of whom have doctorates or master’s degrees.

An industry analyst in Taiwan told me Beijing had tried to cheat employees with big wage deals. “I have seen many friends go to China, but after three to five years they are sidelined after providing all their knowledge and skills,” she said, adding that when they return, they are treated as traitors and often have difficulty to find good jobs.

The big question is whether the Chinese government will stick to such tactics — or take more direct action that could have catastrophic consequences for the entire world.