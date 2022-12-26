Taiwan reports China’s largest incursion into the air defense zone to date

Taipei: Seventy-one Chinese Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, entered Taiwan’s air defense zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.

The raid involved 43 Chinese planes crossing the centerline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defense zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a report, as Beijing continued to monitor military activity near Taiwan. the island claimed by China continues.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army fighter jets near Taiwan. Credit:AP

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said it was the largest Chinese air force raid to date, though there was no sense of alarm on the island, which has witnessed a steady increase in Chinese pressure in recent years.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, said it had held “strike exercises” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically-governed island and the United States.