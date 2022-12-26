Taiwan reports China’s largest incursion into the air defense zone to date

Taipei: Seventy-one Chinese Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, entered Taiwan’s air defense zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.
The raid involved 43 Chinese planes crossing the centerline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defense zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a report, as Beijing continued to monitor military activity near Taiwan. the island claimed by China continues.
Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said it was the largest Chinese air force raid to date, though there was no sense of alarm on the island, which has witnessed a steady increase in Chinese pressure in recent years.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, said it had held “strike exercises” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically-governed island and the United States.
Taiwan, which strongly rejects China’s claims of sovereignty, said the exercises showed Beijing is destroying regional peace and trying to intimidate Taiwan’s people.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen reiterated the need for Taiwan to increase its defense capabilities due to “the continued expansion of authoritarianism” at a military ceremony Monday morning, though she did not mention the latest military activity.
“The more preparation we make, the less chance there is of hasty attempts at aggression. The more we are united, the stronger and safer Taiwan would become,” Tsai told the assembled officers.
Some Chinese aircraft, mostly fighter jets, briefly crossed the centerline in the sensitive Taiwan Strait before returning to China, according to a map released by Taiwan’s defense ministry. Seven Chinese naval vessels were also discovered near Taiwan, the ministry said.
The Chinese military also sent early warning, electronic warfare and anti-submarine aircraft, as well as drones, to Taiwan’s Southern Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, according to the report, which detailed Chinese activities near Taiwan during the 24 hours to 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) were described. on Sunday).