The de facto US Embassy in Taiwan welcomed the announcement of the conscription reform. "The commitment of the United States to Taiwan and the steps Taiwan is taking to improve its self-defense capabilities contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and in the region," said the American Institute in Taiwan. Tsai's security team, which includes senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council, has been reviewing Taiwan's military system since 2020, an official on the matter told Reuters. Taipei, which rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, reported on Monday China's largest-ever invasion of the island's air defense identification zone by the Chinese air force.

China also hosted war games near Taiwan in August following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Conscripts would be tasked with guarding key infrastructure, allowing regular troops to respond more quickly in the event of an attempt by China to invade, the defense ministry said. Chieh Chung, a researcher at the National Policy Foundation, a Taipei-based think tank, estimated that the expansion could add an additional 60,000 to 70,000 military personnel annually from 2027 to the current 165,000-strong professional force. But even after the extension, the duty period will still be shorter than the 18 months imposed in South Korea, which faces a hostile and nuclear-armed North Korea.