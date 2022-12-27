Taiwan Extends Conscription Period to Counter China Threat

taiwan will extend the period of compulsory military service for all eligible men from four months to one year amid increasing threats of PorcelainPresident Tsai Ing-wen said at a press conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

Four months of mandatory military training “can no longer meet the needs” of Taiwan’s defense, he said, adding that while extending the tour was a “difficult decision,” it was necessary to safeguard the democratic lifestyle of the island.

“No one wants war. The Taiwanese government and its people do not want it, nor does the international community want it. But peace does not fall from the sky, ”he said.

“We need to actively prepare for war to prevent war, and we need to be able to fight a war to stop a war.”

The new recruitment period, to be implemented in early 2024, will apply to men born after 2005, it said.

The move marks a U-turn for Taiwan, a self-governing democracy of 23.5 million people, which had abbreviated conscription from one year to four months in 2018.

It comes as China increasingly asserts its territorial claims to Taiwan, which the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing has never controlled, including sending 47 planes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its biggest foray into the air defense zone of the island in recent years. months.

According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, all recruits under the new system will be required to undergo eight weeks of basic military training, before 44 weeks of ground training.

Recruits’ monthly salary will also increase from around $195 to more than $650 a month, Tsai said.

“Keeping the peace depends on national defense, and national defense depends on all citizens,” he said.

A White House spokesperson welcomed Taiwan’s announcement in a statement to CNN, saying it underscored “Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense and strengthens deterrence.”

The spokesman said the United States “will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in accordance with our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and our one-China policy.”

“The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of the cross-strait issues and will oppose any unilateral change to the status quo by either party,” the spokesperson added.

military reform

Tsai also announced a series of reforms to Taiwan’s military structure on Tuesday, including the division of forces into four main categories: the main fighting force, the garrison force, the civil defense system and the reserve system.

The main combat force will be made up of professional soldiers and will take responsibility for homeland security, while the garrison force will be made up mainly of conscripts and will carry out the duties of protecting key infrastructure inside Taiwan.

During training, recruits will work with modern weapons like drones and practice first aid and lifesaving skills.

By 2035, Taiwan is expected to have 20,000 fewer births per year than the 153,820 it registered in 2021, according to Taiwan’s National Development Council, which defense experts say will limit the military’s ability to recruit enough young men.

Public debates on the extension of the recruitment period increased considerably after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which renewed discussions on preparing Taiwan for a possible attack by the Chinese military. The island began to introduce longer training programs for its reservists, and its Defense Ministry closely studied warfare tactics in Ukraine to improve battle strategy.

But while lengthening the conscription period may help increase manpower in the military, defense experts say there also needs to be a focus on how recruits can receive training that suits Taiwan’s modern defense needs. if a conflict occurs.

“In any potential battle between China and Taiwan, the ground war will likely take place at a later stage, because Chinese soldiers can only make an amphibious landing after taking control of the air and sea,” said Lin Ying-yu, a professor attendee. at the Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies at Tamkang University.

“But before they land, there will likely be shelling and blockades, and we need people to deliver goods and guide residents to bomb shelters.

“So as we extend the recruiting period, I think it’s more important to consider how the recruits will be incorporated into our overall defense strategy and ensure their training is effective in achieving those goals.”

The CNN Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery company. All rights reserved.