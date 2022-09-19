Taiwan earthquake: Badminton players flee as sport centre collapses

This is the dramatic moment when the ceiling of a badminton court collapsed on top of players during an earthquake in Taiwan on Sunday.

About two dozen people were playing at the Bade Sports Center in Taoyuan City – about 20 miles west of the capital Taipei – shortly before 3 p.m. when the quake struck.

Footage shows how the ceiling – which was only renovated in recent days – collapsed and players fled for their lives, leaving one man with minor injuries.

It happened when Taiwan was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale near the town of Chishang, in the south of the island, killing one person and injuring nine.

People flee as the ceiling of a sports center in northern Taiwan’s Taoyuan City collapses during an earthquake that struck Sunday afternoon

A man was injured by falling debris at Bade Sports Center in Taoyuan City after an earthquake hit Taiwan island

Taiwan was hit by a series of quakes over the weekend that severely damaged some parts of the island, killing one man and injuring at least nine.

The dead man was a cement factory worker who was killed when a three-story building with a corner shop on the ground floor collapsed.

The 70-year-old owner of the property and his wife were rescued first, but it took longer to get to a 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

A photo released by the Hualien city government showed the girl lying on a blanket and a metal ladder from the top of the rubble by helmeted rescuers in orange uniforms.

The top two floors of the building were sprawled across a small street and on the other side, with electrical wires being pulled down through the fallen structure.

More than 7,000 households were without power in Yuli and water pipes were also damaged.

Shelves and musical instruments toppled over at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church, and a long fissure ran through the floor.

Outside, the sidewalk was broken into chunks of concrete.

A bridge that collapsed near Yuli town, in southern Taiwan, after a 6.8 . earthquake

A dump truck is crushed under the rubble of a falling bridge in Taiwan after an earthquake

In Taiwan, huge cracks can be seen in the surface of a partially collapsed bridge

A photo taken by a drone shows the Gaoliao Bridge collapsing after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Yuli Township, in southern Taiwan

Police and firefighters rushed to a collapsed bridge on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of the same town, where three people and one or more vehicles have fallen, according to media reports.

Also in Yuli, a landslide caught nearly 400 tourists on a mountain famous for the orange daylilies that cover its slopes this time of year, according to the Central News Agency. They had no electricity and a weak cell phone signal.

Debris from a falling canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which lies between Yuli and the epicenter in Chishang, hit a passing train, derailing six cars, the Central News Agency said, citing railway administration.

None of the 20 passengers were injured.

About 400 tourists were also stranded on the side of a mountain after the earthquake damaged the infrastructure needed to get them down.

Rescue teams were sent to take down the people in groups, with the last group of 90 being rescued Monday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.

Located on a seismologically active arc known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan is often hit by earthquakes.

The self-governing island is located 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of mainland China.

An aerial view shows the collapsed Kaoliao Bridge in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien Province

A photo taken by a drone shows a three-story building that collapsed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Yuli Township