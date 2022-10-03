Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros’ upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The long-awaited horror sequel The Nun 2 from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema has brought back a familiar face with the return of Taissa Farmiga.

The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline.

Warner Bros./New Line has also set a September 8, 2023 release date for the horror sequel, which is currently the only movie to be released on that date.

Taissa: Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s highly anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga returning

Sister: The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline

The move isn’t terribly surprising, as Farmiga teased the possibility of returning for the sequel in February, while promoting The Gilded Age with THR.

“There have certainly been whispers and conversations over the past year, but the pandemic has clearly affected everything, including filming and the like,” Farmiga said.

“So I might have heard about it in the fall, and there were rumors of possibly trying to see what my availability was. But I haven’t seen a script either,” she added.

Follow-up Talk: The move isn’t terribly surprising, as Farmiga teased the possibility of returning for the sequel back in February, while promoting The Gilded Age with THR

“So I haven’t heard anything definite or anyone say, ‘Hey, this goes.’ So I don’t know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It’s been years,’ she said.

The nun followed Father Burke (Demian Bichir) and Sister Irene (Farmiga) who were sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania.

They must face the terrifying presence of a demonic nun (Bonnie Aarons), who was first teased in The Conjuring 2.

Demonic: They must face the terrifying presence of a demonic nun (Bonnie Aarons), who was first teased in The Conjuring 2

No story details for the sequel have been given, but Farmiga joins Storm Reid, who signed up for a starring role in late September.

In May, a casting call leaked, revealing that the story is set in 1956, France, where another priest was murdered by Valak the Demon Nun.

The first Nun film debuted in September 2018 and was a surprise blockbuster, debuting at $53.8 million heading to $117.4 million domestically and $365.5 million worldwide, on a budget of just $22 million.

Story: No story details for the sequel have been given, but Farmiga joins Storm Reid, who signed up for a starring role in late September

The Nun 2 is directed by Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) from a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant) with recent revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

James W of Atomic Monster and Peter Safran of The Safran Company will produce the sequel.

Judson Scott will oversee Atomic Monster with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman serving as executive producers.