Taika Waititi comes under fire for surfaced anti-trans tweets

Marvel director Taika Waititi has come under fire for resurfacing anti-trans tweets and for calling Caitlyn Jenner dead after calling himself a “gay icon.”

His name started gaining popularity on Twitter this week after it was revealed that he and singer Rita Ora were married, but for all the wrong reasons.

Excavated tweets from nearly a decade ago drew criticism for shaming trans women and beauty pageants.

A tweet dated January 16, 2013 reads: ‘No disrespect to men who want to be/dress like women. I should have just said their makeup looks manly. No lack of respect for meth users either.’

The ‘meth user’ comment followed an earlier diatribe in which he criticized beauty pageant contestants, writing: ‘Combining heels and bikini while plastering your face in orange so that you look like a leather pudding gives strength to baking.’

He was proclaimed at the time, when a fellow Twitter user @carocreature wrote: “Slutshaming, transphobia and immense misogyny all in one tweet. But man, not cool.’

Taika wrote back: ‘No, it’s cool.’

Caro wrote: ‘No, Taika, it’s not cool. You must apologise. My trans* friends who struggle with suicide every day because of similar comments don’t think so.’

Taika responds: ‘My trans friends can walk in heels. but you’re right, real kathoey looks better.’

‘Kathoey’ is a word used in Thailand for trans women.

An April 2015 tweet cited Caitlyn Jenner as days after she came out as a trans woman.

Deadnaming is when someone refers to a transgender or non-binary person by a name they used before the transition, such as their birth name.

Taika wrote: ‘We all wear #JeSuis[Caitlyn]Jenner badges by Monday.”

The messages may not reflect Taika’s current thinking and MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for him for comment.

Taika is now known for his LGBTQ+ stories in both Thor: Love And Thunder and the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death.

And speaking of his reasons for this, he shared: Out in July: ‘We are all weird. Just varying degrees of where we are on the [sexuality] spectrum I think. I think people naturally all have a certain amount of strangeness in them.’

Now considered a gay icon by some, he said, ‘I love it. I mean, I’m just amazed to hear what my friends think of me. I’ll say, “Hey guys, you’re looking at a little gay icon here,” and it feels really great.’

In Thor, Taika plays a gay character named Korg.

Fans had wondered how Korg’s all-male species could be gay, as the storyline doesn’t seem to match his family background in a previous film.

In the fourth film, Korg has two fathers, but in the 2017 film, Thor Ragnarok, his mother is mentioned.

Then later in the movie. Korg was happily mated with a male character with whom he shares a baby Kronan – confirming that his character is gay.

Thor: Love And Thunder tells the story of how Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight against Gorr the God Butcher, who wants to make the gods extinct.

The latest movie contains a scene with Korg (voiced by Taika), who explained to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) that baby Kronans are made via a special “handshake,” after revealing that he was also raised by two fathers.

And while it’s possible to consider more than two people to be biological parents, fans took to Twiitter to say they wanted clarification on Korg’s backstory.

They wrote: ‘I can’t be the only one confused about Korg’s kind of gay because in Ragnorak, Korg says he got kicked out of his mom and boyfriend’s house and then starts talking about his dads. #ThorLoverAndThunder.’

“The only good thing about it was that Val kissed that woman’s hand, and this whole Korg thing about his kind being all male, how come in Thor Ragnarok he says he has sisters without a mother.” [sic].

“This is the second Marvel movie I haven’t gone to the cinema for. Korg said he had a mother and father in Ragnorok. Now I hear his breed is a bunch of males in labor. What? Why does everyone have to be gay? Done with Marvel.”

Thor was interesting. I didn’t understand that Korg was gay, but whatever. Cool film through and through.’

Despite the confusion, many people took to social media to say they loved the fact that Korg is gay.

They also noted subtle hints that Val also appeared to be a gay character.

They wrote: ‘Taika Waititi is amazing. Scary cool villain, cute tone, firm warm heart, gay Korg and a beautiful ending.

Not groundbreaking, wasted potential with God City, formally, but still in the higher echelons of Marvel movies. P good!

“So I looked at the new Thor. I must say I appreciate the representation. When Valkyrie is gay, my heart swoons.

“Axel is the best boy and anyone who says his dead name gets the pillbox. Congratulations Korg on his beautiful marriage to his husband: Dwayne. Brilliant.’