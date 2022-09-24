Taika Waititi celebrates as All Blacks score try against Australia

He is famously proud of his New Zealand roots.

And Taika Waititi showed his patriotic side as he celebrated while watching the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.

The Oscar-winning director, 47, sat back and clapped with pride as Will Jordan scored a try against Australia.

It comes at a time when the All Blacks have ripped up the Wallabies so easily that fans have questioned the future of the sport when New Zealand got their hands on the Rugby Championship.

With the Bledisloe Cup already in their bag, Ian Foster’s side smashed into the visitors at Eden Park and threatened a record-breaking defeat at 32-0 with 20 minutes remaining, before going on to win 40-14.

Taika opted for an open patterned shirt and baseball cap that accentuated his look with a statement watch.

He appeared to be without his new wife Rita Ora, 32, who he married last month in an intimate ceremony in London.

The star is said to have already changed her last name and will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker and the Thor: Love And Thunder director are both pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”