Tahnee Atkinson flaunts her endless trim pins in a pair of skimpy red shorts at Burning Man 2022 

She won the famous Australian Next Top Model in 2009.

And on Monday, model Tahnee Atkinson proved she’s still capable of turning a few heads when she uploaded a striking photo of himself at Burning Man 2022.

Tahnee, 30, looked sensational as she posed in a multicolored handkerchief top and bright red shorts.

Tahnee Atkinson posted a very striking photo of herself as the center of attention at the Burning Man 2022, the largest outdoor art festival in North America, in the Black Rock desert of Gerlach, Nevada

The brunette bombshell completed her look with a white shawl and gold cuff on each arm.

Tahnee completed her unique outfit with a pair of black knee-length boots and wore her signature locks tied up in a ponytail.

Tahnee also posted a short video of herself in her element at the largest outdoor art festival in North America, located in the Black Rock desert of Gerlach, Nevada.

Earlier this year, the Fremantle-born stunner celebrated her belated 30th birthday in style.

Tahnee helped launch George Clooney’s tequila brand Casamigos – which he co-founded with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman – in Australia at Totti’s restaurant in Bondi.

Tahnee looked sensational in a sassy brown dress that revealed glimpses of her abs, and was joined by Zac Stenmark and Jasmine Stefanovic’s sister Jade Yarbrough.

In June, Tahnee traveled to London and was spotted having lunch with Australian model Jordan Barrett in the chic suburb of Chelsea.

Tahnee won cycle 5 of Australia’s Next Top Model.

She has led several campaigns for Bras N Things, Caliber and Ella Bache.