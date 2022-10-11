TAFE NSW joins crackdown on students falsely claiming to be Aboriginal

A major educational institution is joining a crackdown on Indigenous ‘fraud’ after discovering students have been falsely claiming to be Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

The move by TAFE New South Wales follows the University of Sydney’s new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status policy, which means students can no longer simply sign a statutory declaration to prove they have a First Nations background.

TAFE NSW told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that the institute would develop an ‘affirmation of Aboriginality’ policy as part of its ‘reconciliation plan’.

TAFE NSW (pictured) has confirmed it will develop a new ‘Confirmation of Aboriginality’ policy to ensure students correctly identify as Indigenous

“The policy will cover Aboriginality verification procedures for the purposes of enrolment, procurement and recruitment,” a TAFE NSW spokeswoman said.

‘Students who identify as Aboriginal for the purposes of receiving AbStudy [payments for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander students or apprentices] must provide evidence of Aboriginality to Services Australia.

“Upon enrolment, a student who identifies as Aboriginal must provide a declaration that they identify as Aboriginal.”

TAFE NSW also confirmed that anyone who successfully secures employment in Aboriginal Identified roles must provide evidence of Aboriginality, including verification through a local Aboriginal organization or land council.

The changes come after lobbying by Aboriginal Land Councils who claim there has been a significant increase in the number of people applying for the benefits.

The latest census results released in June 2021 found a 25 per cent increase in Australians identifying as Indigenous.

Metro Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Nathan Moran told 2GB host Ben Fordham on Tuesday it was a “pervasive systematic broad issue” enabling “fraud”.

“More people tick the box and identify as Aboriginal than are born Aboriginal,” Moran said.

‘They are frauds. We have people who obviously have no Aboriginal ancestry who for whatever reason have chosen to identify as Aboriginal.

“The system that allows them to simply fill in a statutory declaration just needs to be addressed. It is not accurate, it is not efficient and it is certainly not the best use of public funds.’

Metro Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Nathan Moran (pictured) said students who falsely identify as Aboriginal are taking advantage of disadvantaged communities

Moran said the local council was “appalled” when they found students were taking advantage of benefits aimed at helping Indigenous people overcome disadvantage.

“There were certainly attempts to overcome inequality, inequity, lack of justice and fairness for Aboriginal people in terms of access and services, Mr Moran said.

“So we began what was known as identified jobs, identified programs and benefits aimed at overcoming this disparity.

‘We now have a large proportion, if not a quarter of our population, (who) have chosen to self-identify rather than be born Aboriginal in order to take advantage of housing, scholarships, universities, employment opportunities and programs that are targeted for us to overcome our disadvantage.’

Sir. Moran told 2GB host Ben Fordham (pictured) that self-identification was a ‘rampant systematic wide problem’ that enabled ‘fraud’

Moran urged institutes to “apply the law” and use the Commonwealth’s three-part identity test rather than relying on statutory declarations to prove Aboriginality.

“The NSW Land Rights Act and the Native Title Act both prescribe a three-point test for one to be Aboriginal and must be verified and proven as Aboriginal,” Moran said.

“All we ask is that people apply the law. They have a fundamental right to ask people who identify as Aboriginal, ‘do you have confirmation of that claim?’ and ‘who did you receive that confirmation from?’.’

Under the tripartite system, individuals seeking to identify as Indigenous, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander must identify as such and be accepted by a community in which they do or used to live.

It follows the University of Sydney’s (pictured) review of Aboriginal identification, which will no longer allow students to simply sign a statutory declaration to prove they have a First Nations background

The University of Sydney said its review of Aboriginal identification was not motivated by fraudulently applied for scholarships, but the institution wanted to ensure its program was ‘consistent with current community expectations’.

‘[The review] was initiated in response to several expressions of community concern, particularly in relation to the use of statutory declarations, rather than any specific concerns about fraud, a University of Sydney spokesman said.

‘We are seeking feedback and further input from members of our own and the wider community, representative organizations and other universities on this culturally significant matter.’

The university has an enrollment of 0.9 per cent Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander students, which is below the national sector average of 1.72 per cent.