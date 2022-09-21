Taekwando whistleblower lifts lid on the sport’s bribery and corruption in getting to Olympics

Taekwondo has been rocked by blockbuster claims by a former senior official that he helped pay bribes to secure the sport’s place in the Olympics.

Ho Kim, a South Korean who was head of marketing and public relations at World Taekwondo, made several bribery and corruption allegations in a whistleblower interview with The Times. World Taekwondo last night said it had ‘absolutely no knowledge’ of the allegations.

One of Kim’s claims revolves around how taekwondo entered the Sydney 2000 Olympics as a full medal sport, with Kim claiming voting officials were bought off with cash in brown envelopes.

Taekwando has been hit by allegations that it bribed its way into becoming an Olympic sport

Kim, who claimed he arranged for two cars to be sent to an IOC member, said: ‘Taekwondo started as an Olympic sport because of that.’

World Taekwondo said in a statement: ‘World Taekwondo has absolutely no knowledge of any of these allegations against the former administration.

‘World Taekwondo urges that all evidence behind these allegations be shared with the World Taekwondo Integrity Committee so that a proper investigation can be carried out. In the meantime, World Taekwondo continues to uphold the highest standards of good governance and integrity in the administration of our sport.’