Tables and chairs are laid out at Ben Affleck’s $8.9M estate in Georgia after his wedding to J Lo

After a night of partying at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding, A-List celebrities enjoyed drinks and barbecue over a post-wedding brunch.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show tables with white umbrellas along the backyard of Affleck’s $8.9 million Savannah, Georgia mansion on Sunday.

Flower arrangements were set up all over the backyard, while everyone stood by the boat chatting, drinking and enjoying some barbecue food.

The female guests wore light, floral dresses while the men were depicted wearing all-white ensembles.

However, the newlywed couple was not pictured at brunch, but Affleck, 50, had previously been pictured aboard a private jet with his family members.

The actor donned a dark blue T-shirt and jeans on the asphalt and walked in a pair of high black and white sneakers. It’s unclear where he went after the three-day Old Hollywood-themed wedding.

Female guests wore colorful floral sundresses as they chatted outside Ben Affleck’s $8.9 million mansion on Sunday

The men were pictured all in white drinking and eating at a barbeque after the wedding

Aerial photos show white tables with white umbrellas along Ben Affleck’s backyard in Savannah, Georgia

The guests stood near Affleck’s dock as they enjoyed their food and drinks on Sunday

Flower arrangements were set up all over the backyard for Sunday barbecue brunch

Security was strict outside Sunday brunch as only those invited to the wedding were allowed to attend

The post-wedding festivities took place in the barn house of Affleck’s Georgia ‘plantation’ mansion

The couple tied the knot on Saturday in a breathtaking wedding ceremony at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia “plantation” mansion, surrounded by friends, family and A-List celebrities.

The celebrity couple known as “Bennifer” stunned the crowd with Lopez donning a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Affleck looked sharp in complementary white and black tuxedos.

Photos taken from above showed the perfect A-listers hugging with smiles on a waterfront jetty, outside their huge mansion, and as they walked past a snow-white altar set up especially for the day.

Affleck donned a smart white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black trousers and towered over his 53-year-old bride.

The couple was followed by close friends and family after their marriage, including their children by Jennifer’s third husband Marc Anthony, as well as Affleck’s first wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck had three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. And next to JLO were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, who she had with Marc Anthony.

She seemed captivated by the presence of her fourth husband and their perfect environment. A fireworks display from a lake at the property was scheduled to cap off the evening, with Savannah trolleybuses entering the property to take the couple’s guests around.

Affleck, 50, was dressed casually on Sunday, wearing a dark blue T-shirt and jeans, and was walking in a pair of high-top black and white sneakers as he prepared to board a private jet

The Good Will Hunting Star was pictured boarding the plane with his children, who he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner

The flight capped off a long, three-day Old Hollywood-themed wedding party. It’s unclear where the star traveled to after his wedding ceremony

Among those in attendance was Matt Damon, long associated with Affleck and a co-Oscar winner with his fellow Massachusetts resident for Good Will Hunting, was spotted on the spot with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes – famous for their couple as ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ – were also spotted in Georgia for the party.

Smith was seen at a Hertz rental pickup truck with his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, as they headed for the festivities. Other stars expected at the party included George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel.

The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first got engaged and engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003, blamed on excessive media coverage.

They first met on the set of their movie Gigli in December 2001 and got back together a few years later on the set of the 2004 movie Jersey Girl. It was then that their couple name first came up.

As director Kevin Smith revealed this week, “Bennifer” is trending. It’s a name I first gave the kids during the pre-production of ‘Jersey Girl’, before the world found out they were dating…

“I would later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly after, it appeared in the article and then became popular.’

The duo eventually made their red carpet debut at the 2002 premiere of her film Maid In Manhattan, and quickly became one of the world’s most photographed couples thanks to their Hollywood looks and glamorous style.

In November 2002, Affleck first posed the question to Jennifer with a dazzling 6.1-carat pink solitaire diamond from Harry Winston while visiting his family in Boston – leading to a delighted surprise.

But just days before the wedding, the couple stunned fans when they announced a postponement due to increasingly feverish media attention.

They then announced in January 2004 that they had broken off the engagement and were going their separate ways, only to get back together in 2021.

J Lo finally confirmed in April 2022 that she was engaged again to the Good Will Hunting star.

They then got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel last month.

The Selena actress, 52, confirmed she said ‘I do’ in her newsletter on the JLowhere she shared details of their intimate wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The newsletter was signed ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’ and included candid selfies of the newlyweds and video of the couple preparing for their special day, including one of Ben getting ready in the chapel bathroom and photos of J.Lo in her wedding dress.

‘We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote.