Table for one? Women who eat lunch eat more calories than those who dine alone, study finds

Lunch ladies beware: Eating with friends can cause you to consume significantly more calories than dining alone.

Women consume an average of 150 extra calories per meal when eating with friends, according to a study. In a laboratory experiment, 26 women spent three days eating each meal with a friend and three eating alone. They ate an average of 540 additional calories during the three days they had a companion.

A second experiment, involving 63 women, found that social overeaters do not eat less later, leaving the average woman at risk of gaining 8.8 pounds (4 kg) a year if she eats at least one meal a day with other people.

People can overeat because friendly conversations distract them. But experts also believe that we may have evolved to eat more in groups, since that was the only way to ensure a fair share in our hunter-gatherer days.

Professor Suzanne Higgs of the University of Birmingham, an author of the study published in the journal Appetite, said she would “expect the same effect in both sexes.”

She said: “People need to be aware that eating socially, even a quick lunch with friends, is probably linked to eating more.”

“Although this research looked only at women, we expect the same effect in both genders.

“The advice from this study is not to skip eating with friends or eating alone every meal, but perhaps to plan ahead and order a healthier option from the menu, so it’s less of a concern if you overeat.

“When you invite friends over for a dinner, giving yourself a set portion, so you can’t keep helping yourself without thinking, might be a good strategy.

“Alternatively, people could offset the extra calories they get from eating with friends by eating smaller meals before or after.”