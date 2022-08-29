Tabitha Swatosh has her wallet stolen by a Hawaiian stranger who wanted a date: TikTok scandal

<!–

A traveler has shared the horrific moment when a stranger held her passport and wallet hostage until she agreed to go on a date with him.

Tabitha Swatoshan American model, was on vacation in Hawaii when she realized she had lost her wallet, credit card, passport and all forms of identification.

But all hope was not lost, as Swatosh was soon approached by a stranger who had found her missing items – but he refused to return them and blocked the model’s number after standing up to her.

‘I do not know if’ [he’s] a hero or a villain,” Swatosh said in a… TikTok explain her experience. ‘Because [he] found my wallet, but he won’t return it.’

She went on to explain that the man said he thought Swatosh was “cute” and wanted her to go out with him.

But when she turned him down, claiming she wasn’t interested, the man became upset.

‘Why not?’ he had asked her. “You don’t even know if I’m pretty.”

The man eventually agreed to meet her at the local McDonald’s a few days later – but never showed up.

“I went there and waited 25 minutes, but I hadn’t heard from him,” the model said.

Swatosh was soon contacted by a stranger who had found her missing items – but he refused to return them and blocked the model’s number after standing up for her

She also then revealed that her subsequent texts had gone “green” – meaning she was blocked.

Swatosh posted another video more than a week after her first and was shocked to find that all of her items, including the money she had in the wallet, had been returned to her hotel lobby.

“I just learned someone dropped me a wallet at the front desk,” she said wearily.

“My flight leaves in eight hours, I don’t know what I would have done.”

The model revealed that the stranger also left her a note – but its contents were “frustrating.”

“Hope you had a nice trip, son,” the note read. “I enjoyed messing with you.”

He added, “It’s always fun messing around with the tourists, but you always have a local friend here in Hawaii.”

Swatosh was extremely grateful to the stranger for returning her things, but marveled at the man’s “unique” definition of playing a joke.

“That was an emotional rollercoaster for me,” Swatosh said, crying.

“But these are tears of joy,” she clarified.

Millions followed her journey, with several thousand shocked by the man’s callousness.

“This guy probably watched this emotional rollercoaster ride on TikTok and had a few laughs – how rude!” said one commenter.

“That was so mean,” said another. “I’m glad you got your stuff back, but that wasn’t funny at all.”

Several others came in with helpful advice.

“Buy new cards and change your phone number – you never know if he wrote down the information.”

“It’s always helpful to have a tracking device like an Airtag with you when you travel.”