T20 World Cup preview and free bets: Aussies favourites for back to back titles

The 2022 T20 World Cup kicks off on Sunday in Australia as the hosts try to defend the crown they won in the UAE last year.

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai last year to win their first-ever T20 World Cup, and will aim to be the first team to win this fall in a row, as well as the first host nation to take home the trophy .

Defending champion Australia will host the T20 World Cup for the first time this year.

Australia is favored by the majority of bookmakers, becoming only the second team to win two T20 World Cups titles, with a best finish of 3/1 to win the trophy in Melbourne in November with Sky Bet.

However, England are backed as joint favorites with some bookmakers such as Sky Bet and Betfred, but are best priced at 7/2 with Paddy Power.

India, on the other hand, is strongly tipped with struggles and will be eager to impress after their disappointing campaign last year, going 4/1 with Sky Bet to win their first T20 World Cup since 2007.

It appears to be a three-horse race for which the batter will top the points scorer list Down Under, with England captain Jos Buttler taking on Pakistani pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Buttler is best priced with BetVictor, which offers 16/1 chances for the Lancashire batter to finish the tournament with the most runs.

Among Pakistan’s first batters, captain and top scorer in last year’s tournament, Azam is best priced at 10/1 with Paddy Power, Betfair and BetVictor, the latter offering equal opportunities for wicketkeeper batter Rizwan to deliver the same feat.

There’s one bowler who the bookmakers all agree is the favorite to finish the tournament top of the wicket-taking column, and that’s Sri Lanka’s tricky legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Aided by the fact that Sri Lanka will enter the competition in Round 1 and will therefore be playing more games against weaker opponents than many of the bigger hitters, Paddy Power and Betfair both offer the best odds of 9/1 for the 25-year-old to win. take the most wickets.

Hasaranga finished three wickets clear of anyone in the league last year and is backed to achieve the same again.

All information correct at time of writing.

