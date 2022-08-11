T.Rex had small EYES to allow for stronger bites

The king of the dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus rex, is known to have had small arms.

But it turns out that the species may also have developed narrower eye sockets than their ancestors, allowing them to bite more forcefully.

While in many animals — and in most dinosaurs — the eye socket is just a circular hole in the skull that houses the eyeball, it’s very different in large carnivores.

In a new study, researchers from the University of Birmingham reveal that the unusual elliptical or oval eye sockets found in the skulls of these predators may have evolved to help their skulls absorb impact as they pounce on prey.

They suggest that the development of narrower eye sockets may have reduced the space available for eyeballs in theropod skulls, but created more space for jaw muscles and improved the robustness of their skulls.

Computer simulations of hypothetical dinosaur skulls. Colors indicate skull stress. High stresses occur in the skull with a round eye socket (top), lower stresses in a skull with a keyhole shaped eye socket (bottom)

This may have helped them bite more forcefully at the expense of bigger eyes, which previous research has suggested may improve visual perception.

dr. Stephan Lautenschlager, senior lecturer in paleobiology at the University of Birmingham and author of the new study, analyzed the shape of the eye sockets of 410 fossilized reptiles from the Mesozoic Era (between 252 and 66 million years ago).

These include dinosaurs and their closest relatives such as crocodiles.

He found that most species, especially herbivores, had round eye sockets.

However, large carnivores with skulls longer than 1 m often had elliptical or keyhole-shaped eye sockets as adults, although they tended to have circular eye sockets as juveniles.

Ancient species tended to have circular eye sockets compared to more recent species, with large theropods having more keyhole-shaped eye sockets than their ancestors, the researchers found.

These observations suggest that larger carnivorous species developed keyhole-shaped eye sockets over time, but they developed this shape as adults, not juveniles.

“The results show that only a few dinosaurs had eye sockets that were elliptical or keyhole-shaped,” said Dr Lautenschlager.

“But those were all big, carnivorous dinosaurs with a skull length of 1 meter or more.”

To study the impact of eye socket shape on skull structure and function, researchers compared the forces to which a theoretical model reptile skull with five different eye socket shapes was subjected during bite simulations.

They found that a skull with a round eye socket was more prone to high stresses when biting.

However, when these were replaced by other eye socket shapes, the stresses were significantly reduced. The experts suspected that this enabled apex predators, including T.Rex, to develop high bite forces without compromising skull stability.

Compared: Depicted are the skulls of different dinosaurs that show variation in the shape of the eye socket

The study also found that most herbivorous species and young large dinosaurs retained a round eye socket.

Only large adult carnivores adopted other morphologies, such as elliptical, keyhole-shaped, or figure-eight eye sockets.

dr. Lautenschlager added: ‘In these species only the upper part of the eye socket was occupied by the eyeball.

“This also led to a relative reduction in eye size relative to skull size.”

The researchers also examined what would have happened if eye size had increased at the same rate as skull length.

In this scenario, T.Rex’s eyes would have a diameter of 30 cm and a weight of almost 20 kg, instead of an estimated 13 cm and 2 kg.

The study is published in the journal Communication biology.