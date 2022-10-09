T.J. Miller says he WON'T work with Ryan Reynolds again as he claims actor was 'horrifically mean'

TJ Miller will not be returning for Deadpool 3, and he explained some of the reasons why during an interview on The Adam Corolla Show.

The 41-year-old comedian said he felt tension between himself and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds while shooting the previous films.

“As a character, he was horribly mean to me,” Miller claimed. ‘But to me. Like I’m Weasel.’

Not coming back: TJ Miller will not be returning for Deadpool 3, and he explained the reasons during an interview on The Adam Corolla Show (pictured 2016)

The Big Hero 6 star continued: ‘He was like, you know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s fun, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.”

Miller said he ‘kind of listened and thought it was weird’ before walking away after the director called cut.

The Yogi Bear actor hinted that Reynolds might be insecure for some reason, though he didn’t seem quite sure why.

Strange interaction: The 41-year-old comedian said he felt tension between himself and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds while filming the previous films (L to R: Miller, Reynolds, Ed Skrein, pictured 2016)

Strange comment: The Big Hero 6 star continued: ‘He said: ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s fun, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie” (photo 2016)

“That’s exactly why he said it,” Miller asserted. ‘Cause I’m not funnier than him at all, am I? And I haven’t been in more films than him.’

Despite the alleged strangeness between the two stars, Miller was quick to say that he bore no ill will when it came to Reynolds.

‘Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again, he said. “I wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

He continued: ‘I wish them no ill will. I think [Ryan] was going to make a Deadpool 3 and keep making movies. I just think he doesn’t like me and I thought it was strange how he expressed it.’

Uncertain? The Yogi Bear actor hinted that Reynolds might be insecure for some reason, though he didn’t seem quite sure why (pictured 2016, L to R: Skrein, Morena Baccarin, Reynolds and Miller)

Great Deadpool: ‘Would I Work With Him Again? No. I would not work with him again, he said. ‘I wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me’

Miller played Deadpool’s close friend Weasel, who runs a bar for mercenaries in the films.

While Miller is done with the series, another famous face is just getting ready to join the Deadpool universe.

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in the upcoming film. Reynolds announced the news in a fun teaser video that showed him at home struggling to come up with ideas for the third film.

Playing a close friend: Miller played Deadpool’s close friend Weasel, who runs a mercenary bar in the movies

At the end of the clip, he admits that he has a great idea that fans will love. Hugh then casually enters the scene in the background and walks up the stairs

Photos

At the end of the clip, he admits that he has a great idea that fans will love. Hugh then casually enters the scene in the background and walks up the stairs.

Ryan asks him, ‘Hey, Hugh. Do you want to play Wolverine one more time?’

Hugh casually replies, ‘Yeah, sure, Ryan,’ as he walks past and up the stairs.

Marvel fans on social media erupted over the announcement, with one writing: ‘Thanks for coming back’, while another wrote: ‘Bravo Hugh!’

Hugh first appeared as Wolverine, also known as Logan, in the 2000 film X-Men, and continued to play him in various sequels and spin-offs until 2017. (Pictured in the 2017 film Logan)

Hugh first appeared as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men, and continued to play him in various sequels and spin-offs until 2017.

He last stepped into Wolverine’s shoes and claws in Logan five years ago.

After the film’s release, the Australian actor said he hoped to play Wolverine in an Avengers film one day.