T.J. Holmes was involved in a three-year affair before Amy Robach with a married GMA producer.

GMA’s TJ Holmes had a three-year affair with one of the morning show’s married producers — a woman who counted his current lover Amy Robach as one of her close friends, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The relationship, which predates his fling with Robach, caused the end of former GMA producer Natasha Singh’s marriage to film producer Garrett Braren, 43, whose credits include Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Holmes managed to salvage his own union with wife Marilee Fiebig, 44. But barely.

The revelation of his long-standing infidelity goes a long way to explaining Holmes’ belated and gushing Instagram tribute for his wife’s tenth birthday.

Holmes posted in September 2020, a full six months after their March birthday, as they were navigating the fallout from his fling, “This particular #decadechalleng is a little late, but… 10 years ago Marilee Fiebig married me . And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me for the past 10 years.

“That’s not an exaggeration, I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to let her go out just fine. But instead, with her built-in superpower for black women, she showed an incomprehensible grace and patience.’

And it would seem unsustainable if that “grace and patience” were repaid by Holmes having another affair.

Natasha Singh was a producer for GMA in LA. She left in 2017 when she moved to CBS and Gayle King’s morning show, but Singh’s relationship with Holmes did not lose momentum and the pair continued through 2019.

Instagram photos show that Robach and Singh were close. In February, Robach celebrated her 49th birthday with Singh and posted a late night photo of them laughing together with the caption ‘Love these girls’

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that GMA3 co-stars Holmes and Robach are lovers and have been seen on dates together

According to a well-placed source, “Natasha was a producer for GMA in Los Angeles when she and TJ, a reporter, began their affair in 2016.”

Singh, 37, was the producer when Holmes traveled to LA to interview Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the Oscars in a segment that aired on GMA on Feb. 22, 2017.

Holmes, 45, has been married to attorney-wife Marilee Fiebig since 2010, with whom he shares a daughter.

In another, she wrote, “Wake up grateful for such wonderful friends and wonderful producers! #girlpower” next to a photo of her with Singh and fellow GMA producer Erin Brady who DailyMail.com has been told knew about Singh’s relationship with Holmes.

GMA hosts Robin Roberts, 62, and Michael Strahan, 51, are also said to be aware of and outraged by Holmes’ affair with Singh.

To rub salt in the wound, this time it was Robach, the woman Fiebig considered a friend, who became Holmes’ lover.

Holmes posted a gushing tribute to his wife Marilee on Instagram in the past, praising her “grace and patience” in a touching post marking the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary in March 2020

Robach and her husband of 12 years didn’t seem to be going strong until July this year, when she posted a selfie of the beloved couple on vacation. They broke up in August

On March 20, Robach posted photos of her with Holmes, hugging and smiling at the end of the half marathon

The affair ended Singh’s marriage to film producer Garrett Braren, 43, whose credits include Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Holmes, Marilee, Robach and Robach’s estranged husband Andrew Shue, 55, often socialized as a foursome.

Holmes and Shue were both part of Robach’s “half marathon posse” training together for the event which took place on March 20.

According to some reports, Robach and Holmes began their clandestine affair that same month.

On April 6, just two weeks after Robach posted photos of her with Holmes hugging and laughing at the end of the half marathon, Singh posted the first of several cryptic Twitter posts.

Contrary to most of the content on her feed, which is reserved for work-related material, Singh tweeted the quote, “not everything in life is meant to be a pretty story…”

Below she posted a screenshot of text attributed to Canadian writer Bianca Sparacino: “It took me a long time to realize that not everything in life is meant to be a pretty story. Not every person we feel something deep and touching with is meant to make a home within us is meant to be forever. Sometimes people come into our lives to teach us how to love; and sometimes people come into our lives to teach us how not to love.”

The decked-out lovers presented the full program of GMA3 on Thursday without acknowledging their relationship or raising the scandal

And as Singh posted about lost loves and the damage done, the relationship between Robach and Holmes took off.

DailyMail.com has learned that two were spotted “over each other” at Bloom’s Tavern in New York’s Midtown in May.

And when they traveled to London in June to cover the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for the network, there was no doubt that their close friendship had truly “crossed the border.”

A well-placed source said: “The staff were buzzing with the intimacy between them.”