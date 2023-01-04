Sza wows in pink and white patterned bikini as she frolics with handsome mystery man in Hawaii

On December 9, she released her latest album – second studio album – SOS.

And on Wednesday, SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, was spotted frolicking with a handsome mystery man in Hawaii.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner impressed in a low-cut pink and white bikini with matching bottoms and a sarong during her beach day.

The Good Days singer wore her triangle top upside down, tied at the center of the chest, showing off her cleavage.

The star, who emphasized her ample cleavage, paired the top with matching bottoms and a sheer sarong in the same fabric.

The beauty added several necklaces and rings with her dark brown hair loose around and opted for minimal makeup.

SZA laughed and smiled as she frolicked in the water with the muscular mystery man, even enjoying dancing at the edge of the waves.

A day earlier, the talented artist took to Instagram to acknowledge the success of her latest album SOS.

She wrote, “3 weeks at number one, fully minding my business and not giving a damn. Thank God.’

SZA shared a series of snaps and videos of herself laughing in a car; one image contained a headline that read, “SZA’s “SOS” Tops the Billboard 200 for the Third Week in a Row.”‘

She also shared a mirror selfie of herself in the pink and white bikini and sarong, showing off her incredible figure.

The star also shared a beautiful view of Hawaii and a photo of herself in a bright yellow and orange outfit.

The award-winning singer flaunted her sassy derrière in a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms with a wetsuit top.

Views: The star also shared a beautiful view of Hawaii

Nature: She also enjoyed the beauty of nature during her journey

Good times: And a picture of herself in a bright yellow and orange outfit

SZA released SOS on December 9, 2022; album contains three previously released singles: Good Days, Shirt and I Hate U.

SOS is her second studio album; her debut album, Ctrl, was released in 2017.

SZA announced its SOS Tour last month; the North American tour has 19 dates and begins on February 21, 2023 at Value City in Columbus, Ohio with the closing date in Inglewood at the KIA Forum on March 23, 2023.