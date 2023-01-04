SZA celebrates three weeks atop the music charts by sharing racy video of her derriere

SZA took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her new album SOS hitting number one on the Billboard 200 chart for the third week in a row.

‘3 weeks at number one, fully minding my business n I don’t care. Thank goodness,” wrote the singer, 33, who uploaded a slideshow of her enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

SZA — who seemingly addresses plastic surgery rumors in her latest songs — took the opportunity to show off her ample curves in several of the included videos and clips.

At the top: SZA took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her new album SOS reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart for the third week in a row

Sizzling: SZA – who seemingly addresses plastic surgery rumors in her latest songs – took the opportunity to show off her ample curves in several videos and clips shot while on vacation

A clip showed the star slimming down on her bikini-clad bum as she posed in a mirror.

She wore a curly red wig and styled her chapped bottom with a rash guard over a brown bikini top.

She appeared in a sizzling body shot of herself wearing a two-piece pink heart print that consisted of a plunging halter top and a sarong.

SZA kicked off the slideshow with a video of herself riding in the backseat of a vehicle in a buxom aqua blue tank top worn with beaded choker necklaces.

Curvy: A clip showed the star slimming down on her bikini-clad bum as she posed in a mirror

She wore a curly red wig and styled her chapped bottom with a rash guard over a brown bikini top

Other shots showed the singer exploring the natural beauty of the location and spending time with a friend.

SZA’s latest record was released on December 9th.

And the Hit Different singer didn’t hold back when she responded to the speculation about whether or not her body could be cosmetically enhanced in multiple of the project’s lyrics.

Wow! She included a sizzling body shot of herself in a two-piece pink heart print that consisted of a busty halter top and a sarong

Busty: SZA kicked off the slideshow with a video of herself riding in the backseat of a vehicle in a busty aqua blue tank top worn with beaded choker necklaces

SZA was pictured with a friend as she donned a stylish monochromatic yellow look

She wasted no time confronting the chatter as she sang on the eponymous first track, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

Then, later on the album, at number 15, Conceited, the Missouri-born music artist, sang, “I just finished my body, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just heard your opinion, I could have done without it.” ‘

Rumors first started about the Rihanna employee’s body years ago, when she started showing a slimmer figure.

Exploring: Other shots showed the singer exploring the natural beauty of the location

On the water: She recorded footage of herself paddling a boat on the water

Stunning: She showed the astonishing view in an instant

While she has not previously confirmed or denied cosmetic work, she has spoken out about body image when defending former TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar.

SZA – real name Solána Imani Rowe – supported the rapper’s Humble lyrics that mentioned stretch marks and natural hair in women.

She defended the 2017 hit after some people described the lyrics as misogynistic.

Clapping back: SZA’s latest record was released on December 9th. And the Hit Different singer didn’t hold back when she responded to the speculation about whether or not her body could be cosmetically enhanced in multiple of the project’s lyrics; photo March 2021

She wasted no time confronting the chatter as she sang on the eponymous first track, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not”

“What about that misogyny if he supports a positive body image? I think that’s so weird, and it reaches,” she expressed.

“If you want to support women, you have to support all forms of women,” the artist continued.

SZA even talked about her noticeable weight loss when she added, “I used to weigh 200 pounds and I have stretch marks all over my body. I find more solace and solace with Kendrick affirming that I am beautiful.

‘I don’t really feel anything misogynistic about that.

“I try not to analyze those things because I feel like if I focus on who I want to be and what I want to represent to women and what I want to represent for myself, I don’t have time to worry about how men see me,’ she concluded.

On Nov. 30, the songwriter shared the cover of her new album, on which she recreated one of the last images of Princess Diana.

Rowe shared the album’s release date on Instagram, along with album footage and a clip from her song Blind.

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live last week, the entertainer performed the new single with string accompaniment and a smoky stage.

SOS is the follow-up to SZA’s critically acclaimed debut album Ctrl, which was released in June 2017.

Ctrl debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 albums chart and was ranked by Time as the best album of the year.

Striking image: SZA shared Princess Diana-inspired artwork for her new album days before its release

On Friday, SZA shared sexy new photos from photographer Daniel Sannwald to discuss her new music.

‘SOS is now out of ALL PLATFORMS! .. thank you to everyone who played a part in this,” she began.

‘Every producer, my label, my engineers, my management, my FRIENDS. My family, my godparents, my ancestors, my grandma (because I know she’s watching) Yemaya + ochun and every single person who believed in me and pushed me to quit.

‘I love you. Enjoy. PS. Deluxe out soon,” she finished.

Last week: SZA was the musical guest at Saturday Night Live on December 3