SZA bizarrely recreates the iconic image of Princess Diana on her last holiday cover for her new album.

SZA bizarrely recreates the iconic image of Princess Diana on her latest vacation for new album cover — but DIVIDES fans wondering if snap is “worrying or creative”?

By Eve Buckland for Dailymail.Com

published: 18:10, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 18:27, Dec 1, 2022

SZA divided fans when she recreated one of Princess Diana’s last photos for her new album cover.

The musician, 33, posed on the edge of a diving board while at sea for a new record SOS in an eerie recreation of the late Royal looking out on a luxury yacht just a week before her death in 1997.

Fans went wild on Twitter for the poignant tribute, with one writing, “I love them both, but I never thought SZA would honor Diana in this way.

Another typed: “SZA is Princess Diana’s second coming,” while a third wrote: “Sza’s cover art is inspired by photos of Princess Diana on a yacht a week before her death…yeah I’m not ready for this album .’

Wow: SZA divided fans when she recreated one of the last photos of Princess Diana for her new album cover (Diana pictured right 1997, six days before her death)

Another wrote, “Sza made me watch a documentary about Princess Diana because why recreate her picture for album covers.”

Other fans wrote “Inspired” when it was just copy and paste lol” with another wondering if the art was “disturbing or creative”?

Diana’s photo is one of the most iconic images of the Royal – a lone figure on a luxury yacht, looking out to sea.

Divided: Some fans loved the tribute, but others questioned the decision

The photo was taken during Diana’s last vacation with boyfriend Dodi Fayed, six days before their deaths on August 31, 1997.

Diana and Dodi took a nine-day vacation aboard his father’s boat Jonikal for their ill-fated journey to Paris.

Diana and Dodi were in the passenger seats of a Mercedes-Benz driven by Henri Paul, a security guard at The Ritz, when they were killed in a collision in Paris.

RIP: Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were in the passenger seats of a Mercedes-Benz driven by Henri Paul, a security guard at The Ritz, when they were killed in a collision in Paris (pictured 1993)

The new album from SZA is the follow-up to her 2017 debut album, Ctrl — and is due in December.

Last month, SZA said she was “currently stressed” about meeting the December deadline for her new album

She said, ‘But it’s not like that, the album pressure… It’s just, life is f*****g hard. Being expected to do something at a high level while living life is fucking crazy. This is not intended for one person; it is intended for a machine.’

Coming soon: SZA’s new album is the follow-up to her 2017 debut album, Ctrl — and is due in December (pictured September)

