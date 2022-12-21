Systemic errors at NSW hospital led to woman’s death: coroner

Yet the plan drawn up by an unstructured team of specialists did not include a call to close the tracheostomy.

“Had it not been for the shortcomings identified above, Ms. Lester might have continued her positive rehabilitation trajectory and on balance I accept that there was cause for optimism in this regard,” Ms. Kennedy said in written findings.

However, she was not critical of individual health workers, saying many were committed to Ms Lester’s care and were clearly distressed by her death.

“The lack of a system has let Ms. Lester and the hospital staff down,” she said.

While pointing out the changes that have been made since June 2018, the hospital operator, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, acknowledged that there was evidence of significant knowledge gaps in some nursing staff and that the multidisciplinary team intended to care for Ms Lester was not was well formalized or structured.