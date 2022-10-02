Syringe found in tinned peaches from Perth Coles: Gold Reef

<!–

A man has recalled his horror at finding part of a syringe inside a half-eaten tin of peaches he had bought from Coles.

Dave McKell from Perth had been eating Gold Reef canned peaches from the same can on top of his Weet-Bix every morning for the past two weeks before he saw the syringe plunger floating in the syrup.

He says his breakfast ritual has now been ruined by the disturbing discovery.

It has also sparked health fears from Mr McKell, who will undergo blood tests in the coming days to ensure he has no serious illness.

‘I saw the top of it and thought ‘what’s that white thing on the top’ and found the whole stamp sitting there,’ he told Nine news.

Dave McKell was shocked to find a syringe plunger in his half-eaten can of tinned peaches

‘I’m a bit turned off by peaches now. I might go pears.’

Sir. McKell said he bought the 825g tin from Coles Greenwood Village in Perth’s north weeks ago and returned to the store on Sunday to notify staff of the incident.

He is now sharing his story to warn others as he called to enforce a product recall.

“I’d like to see it come off the shelves to begin with,” he said.

‘They (the staff) wanted me to fill out an incident report and they wanted to take the can off me, but I didn’t want them to take the can.’

Dave (pictured) had been eating peaches from the contaminated can for the past two weeks

David McKell is now calling for a product recall of the popular product (pictured)

Coles says it has never before had an incident with the supplier of the product, which is packed in South Africa using local ingredients.

The product is sold in Coles stores for $3.

“We apologize to the customer for their experience,” a statement from Coles read.

“We take this matter very seriously and will investigate it with our supplier.”

Daily Mail Australia contacted Coles for further comment.