Syria rebels protest against Turkey’s ‘reconciliation’ proposal

Thousands of Syrians in rebel-controlled areas took to the streets on Friday to protest a proposal by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Turkey has fervently opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backing rebels who called for his removal and opening doors to refugees.

Cavusoglu’s comments were seen as a clear easing of Ankara’s longstanding hostility towards the Assad government and outraged Syrian opposition and rebel groups.

Syrians took to the streets after Friday prayers in major northern cities, including Azaz, Al-Bab and Afrin, which are under control of Turkish forces and their Syrian supporters near the Turkish border.

“As revolutionaries, we are united here to reject any reconciliation with the regime, because that means destruction and displacement of millions of Syrians,” said Yassin al-Ahmad, a displaced Syrian living in Al-Bab.

“This reconciliation is not in our hands, and it is not in the hands of Turkey. For us, it is suicide and a crime,” the 37-year-old added.

Protesters waved Syrian opposition flags and one banner read: “No reconciliation, the revolution continues.”

‘Blood of martyrs’

Cavusoglu told diplomats on Thursday: “We have to somehow get the opposition and the regime to reconcile in Syria. Otherwise there will be no lasting peace, we always say that.”

Protesters also demonstrated in Idlib province, controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the former Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, and other rebel groups.

Dozens gathered at a Turkish army checkpoint in the Mastuma area of ​​Idlib, shouting “Down with the (Syrian) regime”, rejecting the Turkish minister’s statements.

“We are against reconciliation. We will not forget the blood of the martyrs, the pain of the prisoners and the massacres,” protester Sanaa al-Ali said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war observer, said protests were being held in more than 30 locations in the north and northwest of the country.

Small protests had started overnight in some areas, including Al-Bab, where dozens of people gathered to sing to Turkey.

Some protesters burned a Turkish flag, while others tore down the Turkish colors hung in the city, an AFP photographer reported.

Dozens of others gathered at the Bab al-Salama crossing into Turkey, many shouting, “Death instead of humiliation.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Friday: “Turkey played a leading role in enforcing the ceasefire on the ground” and in discussions on drafting a new constitution, although they have made no progress.

Ankara “threw full support behind the opposition and the negotiating committee throughout the political process,” he said.

“At the moment this process is not getting started because the regime is walking with its feet. The problems expressed by our minister yesterday also point to this,” he said.

‘Best price’

Turkey’s top diplomat revealed on Thursday that he had a brief meeting in Belgrade in October with his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Meqdad, adding that communications between the two countries’ intelligence services had resumed.

But he denied direct talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, despite Russia’s long-standing calls for such dialogue.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey would continue its fight against “terrorism” in Syria, following warnings from Ankara since May that it could launch new attacks on Kurdish areas in north and northeast Syria.

Ankara has launched successive military offensives in Syria. Most have targeted Kurdish militants linking Turkey to a group waging a decades-long insurgency against them.

Cavusoglu’s comments have sparked widespread anger among the opposition.

Renowned figure George Sabra wrote on Facebook: “If Cavusoglu is in the business of reconciliation with the Syrian regime, that’s his business. The Syrians have another cause they paid for and continue to pay the highest price.”

The war has killed about half a million people and displaced millions more since it started in 2011 with the brutal suppression of anti-government protests.

