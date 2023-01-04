Synology patches maximum risk flaw in its VPN routers

By
Jacky
-
Synology has patched a vulnerability discovered in its router software, which has been rated as maximum severity – 10/10.

According to an advisory from the NAS manufacturer, the vulnerability was discovered in the VPN Plus Server software and is now being tracked as CVE-2022-43931.

