Symbolize can steal the show in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Challenge Cup for trainer Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding’s Hampshire stable was put in the spotlight by the Amazon Prime documentary Horsepower last week, and SYMBOLIZE (Ascot, nb, 3.36) may steal the show for the same trainer on Saturday.

Balding and his team, along with champion jockey Oisin Murphy, were tracked by the cameras for nine months to provide a fascinating picture of what goes on behind closed barn doors.

Symbolize is not mentioned, which is hardly a shock given that a defeat to two Thirsk rivals is the only time he has put his head forward since a winning debut in Salisbury in May 2019.

Andrew Balding’s Symbolize could go one better Saturday than last year at Ascot

Closer inspection reveals, however, that the selection’s two best efforts on Saturday came on easy ground with David Probert on board.

Defeated by the talented Aldaary in this race last year (with Fresh one place behind in third), Symbolize also finished second to the same conqueror two weeks later, more than a mile in the Balmoral Handicap.

Aldaary has only been seen once since, when he showed up in a Haydock Listed event by recent Doncaster scorer Bounce The Blues, but is now rated 117 and is a proven machine on his favorite soft ground.

Symbolize was also only narrowly beaten this season by Mutasaabeq, last week’s Newmarket Group Two winner in Thirsk, and so continues to run at a high level despite not reaching the winners’ housing.

The predicted rain would bolster his claims and negate those of one or two rivals.