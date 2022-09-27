Symbiotic bacteria protect beetle larvae from pathogens

Adult Lagria villosa sitting on a soybean plant. Credit: Rebekah Janke



Lagria beetles have evolved unusual physical traits to protect their offspring: small indentations on the larvae’s backs are inhabited by defensive bacteria.

As a new study finds, the symbiotic bacteria protect the beetles from pathogenic fungi during their development and also during the molt phase when they are particularly vulnerable.

“The Lagria beetles have found a way to prevent harmful fungal infections and ensure the survival of their offspring,” says Rebekka Janke of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). As part of her PhD research, she investigated the interplay of symbionts and beetles under the supervision of Dr. Laura Flórez, who now works as a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, and Professor Martin Kaltenpoth, director of the Max Planck Institute of Chemical Ecology.

Collaborative partners in Jena and Brazil were also involved in the study.

Burkholderia gladioli colonizes pockets on the back of the Lagria larvae

For invertebrates such as beetles, the cuticle, the hard chitin armor with a thin, water-resistant shell, is the first and most important line of defense against predators and pathogens. However, it can also serve as a habitat for microbial symbionts.

Researchers had already discovered in the early 20th century that larvae of Lagria hirta had three small sacs on their backs full of bacteria. About 100 years later, Professor Martin Kaltenpoth and Dr. Laura Flórez suggests that females of the species Lagria villosa squeeze out the symbiotic bacteria while laying eggs. These bacteria protect their eggs against fungal infections on the moist soil. Eggs without this defense from the bacterium Burkholderia gladiolus were overrun by fungi.

In their latest work published in The ISME magazine, the research team shows that the bacterial symbionts of Lagria villosa inhabit the indentations on the backs of the insects throughout larval development and that these small sacs remain open to the outside through a narrow channel. In addition, the sacs are not shed during the molting of the larvae, but remain intact during the development of the larvae.

“During molting, some symbionts are released onto the surface of the larvae, where they provide protection against fungal infections at this critical stage,” added Professor Martin Kaltenpoth. Lagria villosa are Lagriinae beetles that originated in Africa and have spread to South America since their introduction in the 1970s. They complete seven larval instars with associated moulting stages before pupating and then emerging from the pupa as an adult insect.

Burkholderia strain Lv-StB and antifungal compound lagriamide verified

For further research, Rebekka Janke and her research colleagues collected samples of all life stages of the beetles from fields in Brazil for in-depth analysis. The findings revealed that the symbiote strain Lv-StB of Burkholderia gladioli, which is essential for protection during the egg stage, is also the main defender of the subsequent developmental stages.

The Burkholderia strain produces an anti-fungal compound called lagriamide, which is found in all stages i.e. on the surface of the eggs, larvae, pupae and also on the inside of the moulted cuticles. Another study revealed that the symbionts were both male and female during the larval stages. During pupation, females retain the symbionts for transmission to the next generation, while the titers decrease in males.

“Removing these bacterial helpers significantly impairs the survival of the young larvae once exposed to pathogenic fungi,” said Dr. Laura Florez. While the moulting process can help remove harmful invaders from the insects’ cuticle, the larva is also deprived of its protective covering during this time and thus more susceptible to infection.

“The Lagria beetles have found a way around the problem by creating pockets in the protective housing on their backs, which remain intact even with repeated molts,” explains Flórez.

The research was published in The ISME magazine and builds on previous research published in Limits in physiology.

Beetles rely on unique ‘back pockets’ to keep bacterial symbionts safe during metamorphosis

More information:

Rebekka S. Janke et al, Bacterial ectosymbionts in cuticular organs chemically protect a beetle during molting stages, The ISME magazine (2022). Rebekka S. Janke et al, Bacterial ectosymbionts in cuticular organs chemically protect a beetle during molting stages,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41396-022-01311-x Rebekka S. Janke et al, Morphological adaptation for maintenance and transfer of ectosymbiont during metamorphosis in Lagria beetles, Limits in physiology (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fphys.2022.979200

Provided by Universitaet Mainz

