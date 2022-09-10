Sylvia Jeffreys talks Today Show sacking after being dumped from the breakfast show

<!–

Sylvia Jeffreys spoke out in late 2018 about her controversial resignation from the Today Show.

The 36-year-old star, who worked as a newscaster on the show, described being dropped from Today as “ancient history,” as she reflected on what she learned during an interview with Stellar magazine this week.

“The great teaching for us is that sometimes you feel like life gives you the middle finger, but it really is a gift. I look at where we are now and, really, we couldn’t be happier,” she said.

Sylvia Jeffreys spoke to Stellar magazine this week about her Today Show being fired after she was dumped from the breakfast show and called herself "collateral damage". Left, Peter Stefanovic

Sylvia was hugely popular on the program but was let go after a shake-up that included the removal of her brother-in-law, Karl Stefanovic.

The down-to-earth Sylvia said her family was in a “healthy place” and went on to say she didn’t think the job losses on TV were any different than in other industries.

“I think some of us in our industry are a little navel-gazing at times,” she said, referring to the layoff.

“We can’t get caught up in the idea that TV is the only industry where jobs come and go and people leave and reappear, because that’s just life,” said Sylvia (pictured)

After leaving Today, Sylvia began co-hosting Today Extra with David Campbell, replacing Sonia Kruger who previously had the role.

“It can be frustrating when things don’t go as planned. But that’s life. You just take the good with the bad,” she explained to TV Week in 2020.

Sylvia was moved to Today Extra alongside David Campbell (both pictured), replacing Sonia Kruger who previously had the role

“But David allows me to show him baby videos every morning and he does so with great enthusiasm. I couldn’t ask for a more generous co-host,” she added.

Sylvia had announced her departure from the Today show in December 2018, after four years as a newsreader for the breakfast show.

In a statement to 9Honey Sylvia insisted at the time that she was “excited” about the future, after making her debut on Today in 2014 for the first time.

Sylvia went on to say she’s ‘not missing the Today show because there’s still so much news going on’ on her program, during an interview with TV Week in 2020.

News of her departure from Today came a week after her husband, Peter Stefanovic, was removed from the network altogether.

Peter had worked for Nine for 15 years and was a foreign correspondent and co-host of Weekend Today.

Sylvia and her husband now have two children: Oscar, two, and Henry, one.