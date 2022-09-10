Sylvia Jeffreys like you’ve never seen her before! Today show star stuns in sultry photo shoot

<!–

Sylvia Jeffreys has left behind the conservative outfits she often wears live on the Today show.

The television host stuns in a sultry new photoshoot for Stellar MagazineSaturday out.

The 36-year-old looks absolutely stunning in the photos, posing in a devious black dress and form-fitting white ensemble.

Going for a glamorous makeup look, the breakfast TV star works her angels with the finesse of a high fashion model.

In the accompanying interview, Sylvia reveals the simple secret behind her happy marriage to fellow journalist Peter Stefanovic, 40.

Sylvia explained that Peter helps her discipline herself – and believes in the old adage ‘happy wife, happy life’.

“It goes out at 8pm without fail, while at 9:30pm I would still be scrolling through my phone, looking for another story to read,” she said.

“He is much better than me at those hours. I am a terrible woman… We are best friends and a very strong team, and there is an equal level of respect on both sides.

“He lets me order the pizza I want. And that’s crucial to the success of our marriage,” she added.

The couple tied the knot on April 1, 2017 at the Ooralba estate in Kangaroo Valley

Sylvia and Peter started dating in 2013 after meeting at Nine and got engaged in 2016 while on holiday in France.

The couple tied the knot on April 1, 2017 at the Ooralba estate in Kangaroo Valley.

They share sons Henry, 15 months, and Oscar, two, and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last year.